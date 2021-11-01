A lengthy electricity outage is taking place in Côte St. Luc, affecting 712 customers, according to Hydro-Québec's website.
The outage began at 4:48 a.m. Monday Nov. 1 and is expected to last until tonight, 12 a.m. Nov. 2. The area affected is east of Cavendish Blvd., around Kildare Road. No reason for the outage is identified
Hydro's notification says crews are currently at work on the problem.
