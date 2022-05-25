The City of Côte St. Luc had a $3.75 million operating surplus at the end of 2021, Mayor Mitchell Brownstein announced as part of his annual report on financial statements for the year ending the previous Dec. 31.
This result took place “despite challenges in offering programs and services due to restrictive safety measures” due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, Brownstein explained. “The surplus was possible due to a high number of property sales that generated record-breaking transfer duties revenues.”
Brownstein pointed out that residents can also read the Ministry of Municipal Affairs financial statements posted at cotesaintluc.org, fully detailed in French with a summary in English.
The Mayor explained that in 2021, “I reported that the MAMH provided a $3 million grant to cover COVID-19 related revenue/expenses.
“The city council decided to use the grant in 2021 and 2022 to offset the Agglomeration apportionment increases and other revenue/expense affected by the pandemic. Although $1.35 million was budgeted in 2021, the funds were not required and the entire amount will be transferred to 2022. The grant has already provided a direct benefit to residents since it allowed the city to freeze taxes for the average family home in 2021 and reduce the tax rate increase in 2022.”
Other facts in the report:
• “In 2021, operating revenues increased by $717,600 (0.9%), operating expenses increased by $5.2 million (7.4%), capital repayments increased by $598,300 (12.1%), and appropriations to/from reserves decreased by $781,500 (-81.5%) compared to 2020.”
• “The major variances that contributed to the $3.75 million surplus (budget versus actual) are the following: Revenues: i) increase in transfer duties revenues ($2,470,600); ii) increase in government grants/transfers ($369,500); iii) increase in taxation revenues due to new construction/other ($717,800); iv) increase in permits and licences revenue ($200,300); v) decrease in recreation and culture program revenues ($1,225,000); and vi) increase in all other revenues ($691,600).”
• As well, there was an “increase in administration and public safety expense ($62,600); ii) decrease in public works expenses ($326,600); iii) decrease in snow removal expenses ($438,900); iv) decrease in environmental expenses ($261,900); v) decrease in recreation, ACC and library expenses ($1,198,600); vi) decreases in appropriations a) from the water financial reserve to cover lead service line testing in 2021 ($42,800) and b) the portion of the MAMH grant that was not required in 2021 ($1,345,700).”
• “In 2021, general administration expenses, including Ag- glomeration and amortization, increased by $4.27 million (51.2%) compared to 2020. The Agglomeration apportion- ment increased by $3.09 million (72.2%) due to the City of Montreal’s redistribution of expenses, amortization increased by $155,400 (3.6%) and other local expenses increased by $1.03 million (24.1%) compared to 2020. The City has no control over the distribution of the Agglomeration apportionment.”
• “The city’s unrestricted operating surplus is $11.4 million at Dec. 31, 2021, compared to $9.25 million at Dec. 31, 2020. The unrestricted surplus can be used to finance capital projects or reduce long-term debt.”
• “The city has a restricted surplus of $5.27 million at Dec. 31, 2021. The restricted surplus includes the MAMH COVID grant ($2.96 million), reserved funds for various capital projects ($1.9 million) and legal purposes ($400,000).
• “The city’s long-term debt has decreased slightly to $50.7 million at Dec. 31, 2021, compared to $52 million at Dec. 31, 2020. The city borrowed $5 million of new long-term debt and reimbursed $6.3 million in capital repayments in 2021.”
• “The city spent $11.2 million in capital expenditures in 2021. The expenditures were financed by the TECQ grant ($1.8 million), internal transfers from surplus/reserves ($1.4 million) and long-term debt ($5 million). The balance will be financed in 2022 once the remaining projects are completed.”
Brownstein concluded that “on an annual basis, city council’s and administration’s focus is on creating a fair, efficient and responsible budget, and in monitoring revenues and expenses throughout the year.
“I am very pleased with the current financial position of the city and assure you that we will continue to do everything possible to maintain the same excellent level of services and high quality standards in the future.”
