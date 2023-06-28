The City of Côte St. Luc opened an application process for area residents to call for a referendum regarding the 12-storey Les Jardins Westminster project at Westminster Avenue and Mackle Road.
The applications must be received by the city by mail or e-mail by 4:30 p.m. June 29. A notice to this effect, with all of the details, was published by the city in the June 21 issue of The Suburban and on the cotesaintluc.org website. The application form can be accessed via cotesaintluc.org/engage/zoning/
The application, to prompt a possible referendum, must "be signed by at least 12 interested persons in the zone eligible to sign the application," says the notice. "However, should the aforementioned eligible zone contain 21 interested persons or less, the request shall require, in order to be valid, the signature of the majority of interested persons in that zone."
The council is split on the proposed mixed-use commercial-high-end rental residential project — a second-draft of the zoning bylaw was approved 5-3 with councillors Andee Shuster, Dida Berku and Steven Erdelyi opposed. They said the project is too big, too close to the CP railyards and that the current six-storey zoning is more appropriate.
At a public consultation meeting, most area residents attending indicated their opposition to the project, while potential residents were in support. Some area residents also collected names on a petition against the project.
The concerned zones from which residents can submit an application for a referendum are RM-60, and the contiguous zones are RU-62, RU-42, RU-43 and CD-6; and RU-62, with the contiguous zones RM-60, RB-12 and RU-43. The city provided a map containing the boundaries of each of these zones.
Residents making the application for a referendum on the rezoning bylaw must "state clearly the provision (the article of the draft bylaw) to which it refers and the zone or sector of a zone from which it originates."
The application has to be received by CSL's city clerk's office, by mail, at 5801 Cavendish Blvd, Côte Saint-Luc, H4W3C3, or by e-mail to legalservices@cotesaintluc.org "no later than June 29, 2023 at 4:30 p.m.
"Persons submitting requests by mail are encouraged to do so as quickly as possible to take into account the postal delivery delays," the city notice adds.
An interested person is defined as anyone not disqualified from voting, 18 years old and a Canadian citizen and, as of June 12, 2023, "be domiciled in the territory of the zone from which a valid application may emanate, and be domiciled at least since six months in Quebec"...."any person who is a sole owner of an immovable or place of business as of June 12...or any person who is an undivided co-owner or co-occupant of a place of business as of June 12."
