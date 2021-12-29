CSL objects to potential limiting of services to English speakers

Côte St. Luc council passed a resolution last week objecting to Quebec potentially limiting services to hundreds of thousands of English-speakers on the basis of Premier François Legault’s definition of the “historic English community.”
The resolution, presented by Councillor Steven Erdelyi, points out that “during his inaugural address to the National Assembly on Oct. 19, 2021, Premier François Legault stated: ‘I want to speak to the historic English-speaking community of Quebec. You are an integral part of Quebec. As a historic community, you have your own institutions....No minority in Canada is better served than English-speaking Quebecers and we are proud of that.’”
The resolution adds that the following day, Legault defined the historic English-speaking community “as those individuals who are eligible for English schooling in Quebec.
“Eligibility to attend school in English in Quebec is not in any way linked to the language of the student or the parent,” the resolution says. “Rather, it is linked to the language of instruction received by the parent or the educational pathway of the student or his or her siblings. Meanwhile, ironically, francophones who attended English schools and their children would be provided the right to receive government services in English.”
The resolution argues that “the use of the ‘English-eligible’ category in Bill 96 is grossly under-inclusive — eliminating the right to access services in English for between 300,000 and 500,000 English-speaking Quebecers — and is entirely disconnected from the community’s self-identification.
As well, “under international norms minorities define themselves; they are not defined by the state. Any attempt to discriminate by creating categories of citizens then deemed eligible to receive certain government services is deeply troublesome from a public governance perspective;
“English-speaking Quebecers are full and contributing members of Quebec society who are committed to building an inclusive Quebec where French is the common language.”
The resolution says that “any attempt by the government of Quebec to define the English-speaking Quebecers as an ‘historic’ community or limit their right to receive government communications and services in English is profoundly objectionable. Furthermore, rights and services should never be based on eligibility for English instruction.”
