CSL not closing door on expanding tempo use: Brownstein

Côte St. Luc is rethinking its policy on temporary car shelters in light of COVID-19, Mayor Mitchell Brownstein told the Sept. 14 council meeting during question period.
Resident Arnold Cohen told the meeting it is expected, this year more than ever, that tempos would be needed for snowbirds who would normally travel to Florida for the winter but will likely not this year because of COVID-19.
“It is not equitable that certain zones were fast-tracked while others have been refused because of a small number of petitioners, or objectors in certain zones,” the resident said in a question sent to council. “None of the safety and property value concerns have arisen over the past two years.
“Tempos should be permitted across the entire city.”
In 2018, Côte St. Luc council passed a bylaw allowing residents in single-family homes or duplexes to put up temporary car shelters in most areas of the city. There are exceptions to the bylaw— tempos are not permitted in districts where at least 12 voting-age residents signed a petition at the time calling for a register.
Brownstein responded first by thanking Cohen for being a leader regarding the issue. The Mayor added that after the bylaw went into effect, “we commissioned a Léger poll to do a mail and poll survey in April 2019 in the areas where tempos are not allowed” to get a better sense of the situation.
“The results in those zones... were 60 percent against and 40 percent in favour. That was April 2019— the situation could change now, but that was the result of that survey. Given that those zones showed opposition, we felt that’s what the people wanted in those area, but ...we realize that people are more sensitive based on COVID-19 and other considerations for the idea of tempos.”
Thus, “we’re revisiting the idea. Council has looked at it at the last in-committee meeting, and we’ve discussed ways in which we can feel the process out with the population in those areas to see if there’s a willingness. It’s a rezoning process like anything else, and what we did in 2018 worked really well for a lot of areas. We’re going to see what we can do.
“The issue is not closed.... We continue to look at the idea of expanding tempo use in our city.”
