CSL names annual blood donor clinic after former councillor Ruth Kovac

The City of Côte St. Luc has named its annual blood donor clinic after the late councillor Ruth Kovac, who organized local clinics first with the Mount Sinai Auxiliary in 1984 and then with CSL beginning in 1988.
The latest clinic will take place 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 4, at the CSL Gymnasium, 5794 Parkhaven. An appointment must be booked by calling 1-800-343-7264, emailing igive@hema-quebec.qc.ca, or by booking online at: https://www.hema-quebec.qc.ca/formulaire-demande-de-rendez-vous.en.html.
“Councillor Ruth Kovac believed that there was no greater gift than the gift of life,” says a city statement. “She herself donated blood more than 40 times.” Kovac passed away on Oct. 1, 2019.
“Héma-Québec has everything in place to ensure that donating continues to be a safe experience,” the advisory adds. “Many measures at all collection sites, include access control at the sites by taking the temperature of donors and volunteers, additional sanitizing measures, and revised logistical organization of the drives in order to respect the distancing measures. Who can donate blood? Anyone who is healthy and 18 years of age or older can usually donate blood. Before going to a blood drive, you can check your eligibility by visiting Hema-Quebec.qc.ca.”
Kovac’s son Jeffrey, writing on the CSL Ideas Facebook page, was very pleased with the clinic’s new name.
“Thank you to the City of Cote St. Luc for this incredibly humbling honour. I ask of everyone who is healthy enough to give, to schedule your appointment and give the gift of life. There is no gift more rewarding one can give.”
