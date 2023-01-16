Ronald "Ronnie" Yarin, well known as a mega-volunteer in Côte St. Luc, passed away peacefully Wednesday Jan. 11 in his 85th year.
His funeral was held at Paperman & Sons Friday Jan. 13.
Yarin, who came to Montreal from Brooklyn, New York in 1965 to marry his wife Sylvia, volunteered for activities that ran the gamut in Côte St. Luc, including the Executive Softball League, the Youth Hockey League; the city's acclaimed eyes and ears of the community, the volunteer Citizens on Patrol (vCOP) program; helped sell tickets and set up events, and selflessly offered advice and lifts to members of the community. Yarin was also co-president of the Men’s Club at Beth Zion synagogue.
Tributes poured in.
Mayor Mitchell Brownstein wrote that "few people have had the impact on Cote St. Luc's quality of life as Ron. He has been a compassionate leader who has volunteered in so many capacities, always participating with a smile, kind words of advice, and friendship to all. May his memory serve as a reminder to all, of how one person can make such a difference. He will be dearly missed."
Former councillor Glenn Nashen, who conceived and launched the vCOP program, wrote that "Ron was an icon around Cote St. Luc, well known for his interest and participation in sports. spanning decades. He was a much admired and appreciated member of our volunteer Citizens on Patrol team. Even when he could no longer do regular patrols, he would ride along with vCOP buddies an an observer. He did much more than observe. He provided camaraderie, humour and a positive energy, on the road and at our meetings and events. His dedication to the city and fellow citizens was admirable and an example for future generations. He will be remembered."
Harold Cammy, the longtime sports manager of CSL's parks and recreation department, wrote that Yarin was a "huge contributor to the growth of the Cote St. Luc community through his many volunteer activities.
"He always handled himself in the most humble of ways and we all considered him a 'prince of a man.' We were lucky enough to have had the opportunity to honour him at the City's Golf Outing several years ago and his speech left many in tears. The sports programs between the 1970s and 2010s in CSL would not have been the success they were without his monumental contribution. He loved Cote St. Luc, the people he worked with and the kids he helped oversee through all of his activities."
Louise Ferland, former section manager for sports at CSL's recreation department, wrote on Facebook that Yarin was a "man who always had kind words to say about people. He was a wonderful citizen of his adopted community of CSL. I had the pleasure of knowing Ron through our great recreation department during the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s. My sincere condolences to his family and to all who knew and loved him."
Yarin's family is asking that contributions in his memory be made to the Mount Sinai Hospital Auxiliary, which can be reached at (514) 369-2222 ext.: 1337.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.