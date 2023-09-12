CSL Mayor's home broken into

Côte St. Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein made a surprise announcement during the Sept. 11 council meeting — his home was broken into Saturday Sept. 1.
Brownstein told The Suburban that he does not know if the perpetrators were a group of trained Chileans, who were revealed recently by Hampstead Mayor Jeremy Levi to have broken not only into local homes, but homes across North America.
"There were three break-ins that night — two in Hampstead and my house, that I know of," the CSL Mayor added. "They ripped off the alarms from the wall."
Brownstein told the council meeting that his home was vandalized.
"Having not been robbed ever in CSL, we were complacent and never thought that would necessarily happen. We did have an alarm system, but it was an old one, connected by telephone lines, not by cell phones."
The Mayor said today's robbers are very smart, and he detailed what he learned regarding the protection of one's home
"They found the wire outside. They came into the house and pulled out the alarm system from the wall, and the sound system that would make noise. They did the same thing right away in the basement. They also found the router to cut if there was any Internet connection."
Brownstein added that "what I did learn is there's things you can do.
"If you don't have an alarm system, one of the easiest things everybody should do when they go out is put the TV on near a window, where the blinds aren't too thick, that there's a light going on and some noise and people might think that you're home. Pick a station that has the news, so it sounds like there's a lot of talking going on. Have an alarm system, have it updated. Have it connected by cell so that it can't be cut. Put more lights up around the house. They will always pick the house that's easier to get into. Cameras are good – there are cheap ones now, there's the Ring doorbell. Keep your house well lit. I spoke to a lot of security people since I was robbed."
