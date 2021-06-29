CSL Mayoral candidate Tordjman announces first slate of candidates

Côte St. Luc Mayoral candidate David Tordjman announced his first group of candidates for this November's municipal election, in which he is challenging incumbent Mayor Mitchell Brownstein.
His slate is called Équipe Team Tordjman (ETT).
“This is a diverse group of voices bringing fresh and welcomed perspectives to the council table, but united with the singular objective of making our community greater, for everyone." Tordjman stated. “Côte St. Luc has so many strengths of which we are all proud, yet we must never rest on our laurels and there is so much potential for growth and improvement."
He added that "now is the time for CSL citizens to move forward together, all of us, and build a city that others will look to for inspiration. This is why I have assembled a strong team of dynamic, committed and qualified candidates who are stepping up in service to our community, and to help us go from strength to strength.”
The candidate added that more members of his team will be announced soon.
The candidates announced Tuesday include:
• Ailsa Pehi for District 4, where Steven Erdelyi is the incumbent councillor. Pehi, a 47-year-old mother of three, is a "political and business consultant with more than 20 years of management, human resources and auditing experience, who immigrated to Canada from New Zealand at the age of 12.
“Inclusion, probity and democracy— there are no small challenges, only small ideas," she says. "I am excited to continue this conversation with my neighbors and seek the confidence of District 4 residents as our rich and diverse community seeks the representation it deserves. The future is bright, and we need to ensure that everyone gets to participate."
• Lior Azerad, for District 6, which Tordjman is vacating to run for the Mayoralty. Azerad, a 50-year-old husband and father, is a "business consultant who emigrated from Israel at the age of five and chose CSL as home for his family where they have resided for 20 years....Lior is presenting himself in District 6 as a candidate for growth and positive change.
“Citizens are a city’s greatest resource, and we need to fully engage our friends, neighbors and all residents to create a transparent and constructive dialogue, as CSLers move forward on a variety of small and large-scale challenges and initiatives," he says.
• Jonathan Silver for District 8, which was represented by the late Ruth Kovac. Tordjman says Silver, a 52-year old father of two sons, has "made a profound impact on the community he loves so dearly. Jonathan has embraced and personified active citizenship throughout his life, involved in several community organizations such as MADA, and sharing his lifelong passion for martial arts by teaching kung-fu to children five years and over at the West End Gym for 15 years," as well as being a volunteer for 20 years with CSL's Emergency Medical Services, and a recipient of the Governor General of Canada’s Emergency Medical Services Exemplary Service Medal in 2008.
“Community is more than a word," Silver says. "It’s the actions we take and gestures we make every day, big and small. Our collective well-being is everybody’s business, and I am so happy to hear my neighbors share this sentiment. I look forward to engaging with all of them and moving forward together on a solid and comprehensive plan of action to uplift and increase the quality of life for everyone in our beautiful city.”
A by-election was to have been held for District 8 in 2020, but that was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
