CSL Mayor slams Gazette for photos accompanying COVID-19 coverage

Côte St. Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein strongly criticized The Gazette for the manner in which it framed some of its COVID-19 coverage, in relation to members of the religious Jewish community.
The Mayor posted his critique on Facebook Friday afternoon.
“Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Montreal Gazette newspaper has on several occasions included photos to accompany its stories — online and in print — that incorrectly connected institutions within the City of CSL with the spread of the virus,” he wrote. “One religious institution in particular has been repeatedly and unfairly connected to novel coronavirus.”
Brownstein wrote that when it was reported that guests at a wedding at Westmount’s Shaar Hashomayim contracted the virus (first reported by The Suburban), “the image used in The Gazette was of a religious institution in CSL.
“On Wednesday, June 11, The Gazette again used this photo to accompany a story entitled ‘Analysis: Quebec houses of worship expected to reopen — carefully — this month.’”
Brownstein revealed that Councillor Dida Berku complained on behalf of the city, and as a result, “The Gazette changed the accompanying photo online.
“Unfortunately, the narrative formed early on in the pandemic around the idea that religious institutions were the main cause of the spread of the virus,” the Mayor wrote. “But as Councillor Berku explained to The Gazette, ‘On March 10, I was at the Maison symphonique with more than 1,500 people listening to the OSM. Who can know now how many cases resulted from that gathering of thousands of people held at Place des Arts on March 11 and 12?”
The Mayor said no one knows.
“But more importantly, to our knowledge, The Gazette did not attempt to find out, perhaps in part because of the challenge of trying to track down everyone in attendance at all those other public events and then finding out how many of those people tested positive for novel coronavirus. It was easier to report on a religious institution that openly shared with the community that some of its members had tested positive and that urged self-isolation for anyone who came in contact with them. Did the OSM or any other public event held around the same time act with the same amount of care?”
Brownstein cautioned that “drawing attention to an outbreak of cases among one religious institution without context and without comparison to other public events has created an impression that is unfair and that feeds the flames of bigotry.”
Gazette editor Lucinda Chodan told The Suburban she agrees with Brownstein that “the photograph used with the article about Quebec’s houses of worship was inappropriate.
“The story said nothing about any particular religious institution— a copy editor chose the photograph and wrote the caption naming Beth Chabad synagogue. When the issue was flagged for us, we immediately took the photograph off our website. (That was before Councillor Berku contacted us.)
“We have spoken with the copy editor in question to explain why the photograph and caption were problematic. It was indeed a lapse on our part, one that I regret.”
