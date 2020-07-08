CSL Mayor praises resilience of residents in Canada Day message

Côte St. Lucers could not gather in large numbers this year for the city's annual Canada Day events, but many did enjoy online musical performances by the Côte St. Luc Dramatic Society and at pop-up events at locales like Maimonides, B'nai Brith House, the Waldorf and St. Patrick Square.
The CSL Dramatic Society performances included such well-known songs as Carole King's You've Got A Friend and Queen's We Are the Champions.
On hand for the outdoor performances were Mayor Mitchell Brownstein, Councillor Dida Berku and Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather, amongst others. The entire council got together virtually, from separate locations, to sing O Canada.
And in lieu of the traditional speech by Brownstein before a large audience at Trudeau Park, he recorded a message at that locale.
"I know, since the beginning of the [COVID-19] pandemic, how resilient, creative and adaptable CSLers are, and how together, we shall make the most of this Canada Day," he said. "Canadians of every time period have found ways to adapt and be resilient, from our First Nations, the Métis, the Inuit, who found ways to survive the harsh winters; to the Coureurs des bois (fur traders) of the 1600s who were entrepreneurs; to today, where we see our front-line workers finding ways to treat, and scientists to discover better treatments and, hopefully, a vaccine, very soon."
Brownstein also paid tribute to residents in volunteer programs, "providing food to those who couldn't go shopping themselves, to providing air conditioners to those in need.
"Côte St. Lucers are a special group of Canadians."
