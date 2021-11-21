Côte St. Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein announced at the first public meeting of the newly elected council on Nov. 15 that the only topics on his personal Facebook page will be fun events he shares with friends and family, not political discussions.
City matters on Facebook will be handled on the City of CSL-administered CSL Ideas Facebook page. Brownstein said he gave up his law practice when he became Mayor, as he wanted to be fully available to residents. "But you can't just scream and yell about me on chat sites," he added. "I don't think politicians deserve that. That's why we [CSL] created a chat site (CSL Ideas) [for city-related subjects], which is managed by our Director of Communications, Darryl Levine, and he does it very well."
In Town of Mount Royal, Philippe Roy decided not to run again for Mayor, partially because of attacks on social media. Verdun borough mayor Jean-François Parenteau decided not to run again for similar reasons. Brownstein said he will post only major news on his political page, which refers to him as Mayor of CSL.
"Any resident that wants to speak to me about an issue should call me or come to my office. That's where you get things done, when you meet the real person face to face, we talk about the problems and we look for solutions. Not screaming and yelling, and making a whole big hullabaloo. I want everybody to feel a sense of peace in their job."
Brownstein said council members do not have to be involved with a minority of residents "who will take up all your time, if you're going to start chatting and chatting on chat pages.
"That is the one part of Facebook that I don't think is great. The Mitchell Brownstein [personal] page will be for my close family and they'll get to see where we go skiing, swimming and all the things Facebook was meant for – all the fun things we do with friends and friends — not fighting with people."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.