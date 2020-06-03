Côte St. Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein and Councillor David Tordjman are clashing over a decision by Montreal police to order CSL residents to take down tents put up to shield from rain during the Jewish holiday of Shavuot late last week.
Brownstein expressed his disagreement with the SPVM’s decision, and wrote on Facebook that he heard from residents that the police were blaming the city. The Mayor wrote a letter to the commander of Station 9, saying “the city has no issue with 10 persons praying under a tent using physical distancing. The ruling your officers are imposing comes from the provincial authorities and not the city. Please ensure your officers are well aware.”
Brownstein received a response from the commander, which said the request for prayer tents was refused by the fire and police departments, because it is an “indirect means of circumventing the public health decree which currently prohibits access to places of worship. In addition, this does not comply with the recommendations for gathering 10 people or less from maximum three households. No response was given by the police officer in the station to the effect that the decision comes from the city of Côte St. Luc.”
Brownstein also wrote to the health authority responsible for the island of Montreal for clarification. That response says:
“For gatherings on private property, a temporary, open-walled shelter may allow for an outdoor activity in the context of rainy weather, in the same way that a parasol or deck might. We do not feel that this is necessarily incoherent with the public health guidance.”
The Mayor wrote on Facebook that he does not understand why individual tents “for no more than 10 person gatherings for prayer were not allowed, and [I] disagree with the decision of the SPVM.
“Some people believe that the police and fire are CSL police and fire departments. They are not. The police and fire departments report to the Agglomeration of Montreal. While each Mayor has a voice at the Agglomeration, the demerged municipalities are the minority.”
Brownstein also said that with the coming mergers of SPVM stations 9 and 11, the shutdown, which “does not account for the religious practices of an important community in CSL, is an example of what may occur more and more often if our police station is merged this year. I am very sorry for those who wished to join with up to nine others to pray under a tent and were stopped from doing so.”
But Councillor David Tordjman called the shutdown a “dark day for our CSL city council.”
“When we’re faced with a situation where provincial decrees are rapidly evolving, it is vitally important for the city to make sure that the local police force is applying the laws in a manner that does not disadvantage some of our residents more so than the average citizen,” he told The Suburban. “Leaving the interpretation to the police without appropriate intervention and directing blame to other services for lack of clarity is not leadership, certainly not the kind that our residents deserve.”
Asked to respond, the Mayor said he and council are committed to balancing the interests of all faiths and no faith, and that he has supported and fought for freedom of religion throughout his political career.
“In this instance, the Montreal Council of Rabbis has indicated their agreement that the restrictions on prayer are in accordance with Jewish Law and has clearly asked their congregants to comply and has recognized that the decisions being referred to are not municipal,” Brownstein added. “The province of Quebec has adopted rules that are being applied by the Montreal Agglomeration Police. Those rules related to whether buildings are open or who can gather are uniform across Quebec. They are not different in CSL than elsewhere.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.