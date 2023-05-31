The City of Côte St. Luc informed a resident that it would look into whether Cavendish Blvd qualifies for one of Transport Québec’s speed cameras, of which there are seven on the island of Montreal.
As reported last week in The Suburban, Councillor Mitch Kujavsky told of personally witnessing incidents of speeding and other examples of careless driving, and warned someone may soon get hurt. Not long afterwards, an accident caused by speeding occurred on CSL Road in NDG.
Yann Toledano posted on the city’s CSL Ideas Facebook page that “a black Volkswagen Golf was spotted speeding at 120km on Cavendish (a 50 zone). The incident took place between Kildare and Mackle — the driver was heading north on Cavendish.
“Given that speeding in the neighbourhood is an ongoing problem, where does the city stand on its direct efforts (if any) to help reduce speeding on our major streets? Why not use video surveillance on Cavendish? Why not deploy a permanent speed trailer — which only existed for a short time in 2016 — to discourage new and habitual speeders on Cavendish? Surely there are numerous sensible measures that the city can adopt, wouldn’t you agree?”
Toledano added that “I’m hoping some of the usual responses from city employees can be avoided, those along the lines of ‘we are currently studying the problem’ or ‘we are exploring various options’ or ‘speeding is a police matter,’ etc. This sort of commentary really doesn’t inspire much confidence. Citizens deserve clear responses from the city officials they elected.
“For now, the only thing that’s clear is the absence of any traffic calming measures on Cavendish (and on other major streets) where drivers feel comfortable speeding, day and night, at their convenience. Why hasn’t this been addressed to date by the city? Is the city committed or reluctant to take any direct action, unrelated to police intervention, to reduce the occurrence of speeding on Cavendish? Where exactly do you stand on this?”
The city responded that it is aware of dangerous speeding on local streets, as is SPVM Station 9.
“We ask anyone who witnesses street racing or the kind of dangerous speeding you witnessed to immediately call 9-1-1 so that the police can intervene, if possible, and take note of the incident, which gives them more data when determining how to patrol, etc.”
Regarding speed cameras, “there are seven currently in operation on the island of Montreal along city streets, such as Sherbrooke St. East, Christophe Colombe Ave., Pie IX Blvd. and elsewhere.
“Transport Quebec has detailed justifications for the installation of each camera, including volume of traffic and number of accidents and injuries sustained before and after the installation. It isn’t clear whether Cavendish Blvd. would qualify, but we will look into it. Radar speed signs can have an impact at reducing speeds for ‘regular’ speeding, however, realistically it would likely not change the behaviour of a person travelling at 120km/h in a 50 km/h zone.”
The city added that traffic calming on six-lane boulevards “requires different strategies compared to a residential street. We will share your feedback with the traffic committee.”
In other CSL-police-related news, Councillor Oren Sebag celebrated the fact that police are “finally intercepting residents cutting through the Décarie Square parking lot to avoid traffic.
“For far too long, residents have been emailing me about many drivers resorting to this unorthodox route, causing inconvenience, more clutter, potential hazards, and frustration among other motorists,” Sebag wrote on CSL Ideas. “But now, thanks to the diligent efforts of our police force, this practice will no longer go unchecked!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.