CSL library to resume loaning service June 15

The Côte St. Luc Public Library will resume loaning library material Monday June 15, as part of the resumption of some local services during the COVID-19 crisis, but in a contact-less way, the city has announced.
"Members of the Côte Saint-Luc Public Library can reserve books and other library materials for pick up starting Monday, June 15," the announcement says. "Library members can submit their requests through the library catalogue at CSLLibrary.org or by calling the library at 514-485-6900."
The announcement adds that once the material is available, "staff will call you to make an appointment, which will be from Monday to Thursday from 10 am to 8 pm, and Friday from 10 am to 6 pm.
"At their appointment time, library members should arrive via the parking lot side of the building at the entrance to the library. The materials will be placed in a paper bag on a table outside. This ensures that there will be no contact between staff and members. Members picking up items will also be able to drop off items at the outdoor book return chute."
The city says that, until further notice, "there are no fines for overdue items. If you have any questions, please contact the library at 514-485-6900 and leave a message. To learn more, visit CSLLibrary.org."
