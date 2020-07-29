CSL library reopens, but only to members

The Côte St. Luc Public Library reopened Monday July 27, as part of what the city is calling a gradual process because of COVID-19.
As such, many conditions are currently in place.
• “A library membership is required.”
• “Library members must schedule a visit by calling 514-485-6900, press 3 or completing the form at CSLLibrary.org/SchedulingVisits.”
• “Visiting times are Sunday 12 pm to 5:30 pm, and Monday to Thursday from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm.”
• “The length of a visit is maximum 50 minutes.”
• “Members must wear a face covering at all times and follow hygiene and physical distancing protocols when inside the library.”
• “Members must follow directional arrows and stand on designated circles when waiting for service.”
• “The Children and Teen Department is only open on Sundays. Children under nine years old must be accompanied by an adult at all times.”
• “Computer access and assistance will be limited.”
