CSL lays out infrastructure project schedule

As I write this, my street in Côte des Neiges-NDG has jus concluded, after more than a month, a curb extension project that led to a ban on parking on one side of the one-way street, and its transformation to a two-way street. When I asked a worker last month how long the work would take, he said, "weeks," with a multi-step process involved. I was not able to see on the CDN-NDG website when the work would end, but it finally has and was followed by more work in my area on Van Horne.
The work on my street is one of many throughout the borough, most notably a curb extension on Plamondon and Côte des Neiges, which has diverted a great deal of traffic for those exiting Plaza Côte des Neiges.
On the other hand, the City of Côte St. Luc has provided a detailed schedule of the steps involved in each of their summer infrastructure projects. They include:
• Work on Sir Winston Churchill began July 10 and concludes Oct. 9. The preparatory work took place July 10 and 11, the Hydro-Québec work takes place until Aug. 25, lead pipe replacement takes place from Aug. 28 to Sept. 1, sidewalk and road demolition and reconstruction take place from Sept. 5 to 20, paving takes place from Sept. 26 to 27, repairing of entrances takes place from Sept. 27 to 29 and street painting takes place Oct. 9.
• Work on Hartwell takes place overall from July 10 to Sept. 22. Preparatory work took place July 10 and 11, hydro work concludes Aug. 25, lead pipe replacement takes place Aug. 23 to Sept. 14, the street undergoes sidewalk and road demolition and reconstruction Sept. 5 to 20, paving takes place Sept. 18-19, repiring of entrances takes place Sept. 20-21, and street painting takes place Sept. 22.
• Work on eastbound Fleet from Cavendish to Alpine takes place from this past Monday July 17 to Aug. 22. Preparatory work took place July 17, sewer system repairs took place yesterday July 18 and today July 19, sidewalk demolition and reconstruction take place July 20 – Aug. 9, road demolition and reconstruction Aug. 10 – 18, paving also takes place Aug. 18, repairing of entrances takes place Aug. 21 and street painting takes place Aug. 22.
• Work on the southbound Cavendish overpass takes place from July 17 to Aug. 17, starting with preparatory work that took place July 17 and sewer repairs July 18 and 19. Sidewalk demolition and reconstruction take place July 24 – Aug. 7, road demolition and reconstruction Aug. 8 – 11, paving Aug. 14-15, repairing of entrances (pavé-uni, grass) Aug. 16 and street painting Aug. 17.
• Work on Parkhaven between Wavell and Chamberland, where there were No Parking signs on both sides of the street last week, takes place from July 17 to Sept. 5. Preparatory work took place July 17, sewer system repairs July 18-19, lead pipe replacement July 20-28, sidewalk demolition and reconstruction Aug. 7 – 11, road demolition and reconstruction Aug. 14 – 28, paving Aug. 29 – 30, repairing of entrances (pavé-uni, grass) Aug. 31 – Sept. 1 and street painting Sept. 5.
• Work on Cavendish Blvd. (southbound from Kildare to Heywood) takes place July 21 – Aug. 24, with preparatory work July 21, sidewalk demolition and reconstruction July 24 – Aug. 9, road demolition and reconstruction Aug. 10 – 21, paving Aug. 21, repairing of entrances (pavé-uni, grass) Aug. 23 and street painting Aug. 24.
• Work on Merton between Lyndale and Glencrest) takes place Aug. 7 – Sept. 11, with preparatory work Aug. 7, road demolition and reconstruction Aug. 8 – Aug. 15, sewer system repairs Aug. 8 – 14, lead pipe replacement Aug. 15 – 18, sidewalk demotion and reconstruction Aug. 21 – 25, paving Sept. 6, repairing of entrances Sept. 7 and street painting Sept. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.