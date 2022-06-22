The City of Côte St. Luc launched what will be an extensive pre-consultation process for its next master plan and zoning bylaw that began June 8 with a virtual information meeting and will involve several more meetings for the rest of the year and into 2023.
A master plan is a "long-term planning document that serves to orient growth, land use and preservation," says the city's website. A zoning by-law "controls the use of land on our territory, where buildings and structures can be located and the types of buildings permitted, in addition to lot sizes, setbacks, density, and parking ratios."
"One of my goals is to provide information to residents on important issues," Mayor Mitchell Brownstein said in a video. "I want to ensure you are informed. I also want to make sure you are aware of the ways you can participate and share your views. If I was going to produce a document that will guide this city council and future city councils, we need your help."
The information that came out of the meeting:
• The next information meeting will be virtual and take place Sept. 13, and focus on the potential redevelopment of Decarie Square, Quartier Cavendish (aka Cavendish Mall) and the Côte St. Luc Shopping Centre. An online survey will be launched that day and take place from Sept. 13 to Oct. 31.
• An open house will take place Sept. 18.
• A public hearing will take place Oct. 26, and other consultation activities will take place this fall.
• A report on all that took place this year will be produced and posted on cotesaintluc.org in December. There will be more consultations in 2023.
• Tanya Abramovitch, Associate City Manager – Urban Strategy, told the June 8 webinar that the goals of the master plan are to bring CSL into the 21st century, and have the city be connected, walkable in terms of close proximity to services and rapid public transit, and age-friendly. The last master plan was created some 20 years ago "and is very out of date," particularly as the city's population has grown significantly and in light of new and planned developments. Previously, the public was not consulted before master plans were drafted.
• Abramovitch said the city's vision for its three major shopping centres is to "transform them into dynamic, dense, mixed, commercial, residential, office and community hubs where people can work, live and play. We want these developments to be walkable and comfortable, and have social places for people to gather.... We can see these areas of the city filled with greenery and sustainable and beautiful architecture and quality design that makes you want to walk through it." With the process that would follow, the earliest a potential project would begin is the end of 2024.
• CSL is currently an enclave, she said, and "wants to improve access to other sectors and other cities," such as with the long-awaited Cavendish extension, and improve access within CSL as well.
• "We want to increase housing availability and affordability by diversifying housing options. This doesn't just mean adding new buildings or housing types, but also making it possible to change existing ones to accommodate other generations. We want our residents to be able to stay in their community as they get older, and we want young adults to be able to build their lives here."
• CSL also wants to increase its tax base with more housing, through more higher-density buildings so that more people will be paying municipal taxes, "to maintain and improve our existing infrastructure" ensure the city's financial sustainability, reduce its long-term debt and "maintain the quality of services it offers."
• Urban development is a long process, Abramovitch said. "A transformation across the whole city will take many, many years, and is much more incremental."
• "It's critical for residents to react to our vision and to share their own aspirations for the future of CSL so we can incorporate them into our draft master plan. We want to know where our residents stand, what they're thinking about, before decisions are made."
