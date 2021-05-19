CSL Israeli flag stolen, city calls for municipal solidarity

An Israeli flag installed by Côte St. Luc was stolen from the median on Cavendish Blvd, late Tuesday night.
This comes after a pro-Palestinian social media message from the weekend of May 16, promising that, in Côte St. Luc, "any Israeli flag gets replaced with a Palestinian flag." That same weekend, pro-Palestinian rioters attacked participants in a pro-Israel rally downtown.
And this past Monday, two men aged 19 and 20 were arrested in CSL for making anti-Semitic threats.
Mayor Mitchell Brownstein confirmed that one flag was taken, and is being replaced. The city also released a statement calling on other cities to stand with the Jewish community.
"The City of Côte Saint-Luc and residents of all faiths, languages, cultures, and backgrounds stand with the Jewish community," the statement says. "Over the last 48 hours, there have been reports of anti-Semitism in communities across Canada, including Côte Saint-Luc."
The statement calls for "fellow municipal leaders to join us in denouncing this attempted intimidation of our fellow citizens. We must rise to the occasion and, in one voice, reaffirm our Canadian values of equality, respect, and safety.
"Those who throw rocks at Canadians, shout slurs at Canadians, and attempt to intimate Canadians are violating the norms and the laws of our society. If Canada is to continue to be Canada, leaders from our areas must forcefully call out such ugly behaviour."
