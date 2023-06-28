CSL honours its volunteers

The City of Côte St. Luc recently announced its Volunteers of the Year during an event at the new CineStarz cinema at Quartier Cavendish.
"Thank you to all our volunteers, not only for the great service you provide, but also for providing service in English and French, as you're allowed to do in a bilingual city," Mayor Mitchell Brownstein said in a city-produced video in which he thanked the volunteers on behalf of the city council, CSL staff and residents.
Councillor Dida Berku said that "whether it's responding to health emergencies at EMS, volunteering at big events, delivering books to people at home or volunteering at our partner associations, you all make an impact."
Several awards were given out:
• The Community Services Award, for exceptional contribution to the community, went to Jon Reider, "who runs the Myra's Kids Foundation from his home office," Brownstein explained. "The organization funds summer camp for children who have lost a parent, sibling or close loved one. The camp is therapeutic for kids and offers the fun, safe and compassionate atmosphere they need."
• The William E. Kesler Memorial Trophy, which recognizes a volunteer's exceptional contribution to the Parks and Recreation special events program, went to the Kovac family. "Peter Kovac and his children have dedicated themselves to the success of the Héma Québec blood donor clinic, held each May in CSL," Berku explained. "Since the passing of their beloved Ruth, the family has made it their mission to get as many people as possible to donate the gift of life each year. This was a cause close to Ruth's heart. In 2021, the city renamed the event the Ruth Kovac Blood Donor Clinic. This level of success would not have been possible without the efforts of the Kovac family."
• The Royal Canadian Legion Brigadier Frederick Kisch Branch 97 Award, which recognizes the Youth Volunteer of the Year, went to Maya Ryder and Anna Shi. Ryder "spends her Wednesday afternoons and Sunday mornings helping gardeners at the seniors community garden from May to October." Shi is a "longtime volunteer for the public library. Anna has helped younger kids with their reading, taught kids to draw comics and has been a member of the youth advisory group. She has helped children and teens get excited about art and their community," said Brownstein.
• The Socio-Cultural Award, which recognizes exceptional contributions to CSL's socio-cultural programs, went to accountant Sidney Kaushansky, "a very active member of the pension committee," Berku said. "He is also a committed sculptor and a soapstone carver who has been honing his craft. His dedication extends beyond his personal artistry, as he volunteers as a liaison between the city and his fellow artists."
To see the complete video and recipients of the CSL volunteer awards, go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=hgP22AMGpV0.
