CSL honours Dollar Cinema's Bernie Gurberg

Côte St. Luc council honoured Bernie Gurberg, the owner of Décarie Square's Dollar Cinema, which closed July 31 after 18 years when Gurberg decided not to renew his lease.
Gurberg was presented with a certificate at the Aug. 8 council meeting, before the start of that night's agenda.
Mayor Mitchell Brownstein said that one of his fondest memories has been to go to the Dollar Cinema.
"Going was either a date night with my wife, or for a great fun time with my kids or a birthday party," the Mayor added. "It was always fun. What Bernie has done for the community, what you have done for the City of Côte St. Luc, is remarkable and I don't know if it will ever be replaced."
Gurberg thanked the city, saying it was an "unexpected, nice honour.
"I started this 18 years ago, and I never expected it to be as nice as it was," he said, adding that he cherishes the stories and warm smiles from his customers over the years.
Gurberg added that he is now involved with the Montreal Art Center and Museum in Griffintown. The centre became a museum last month.
"[Owner] Allan Diamond bought my seats and my projector, and he's going to show movies, and I'll help him with that," he explained. "We'll bring our customers there."
