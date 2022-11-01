Two suspects were arrested in Ottawa Oct. 28 in connection with a home invasion that took place in Côte St. Luc Oct. 22, the SPVM has announced.
The arrests were the result of an investigation by the Montreal and Ottawa police departments. During the home invasion, "two masked individuals had forced open the door of a condominium to then steal several objects, while a person aged over 90 was inside....They tied up the [resident and stole] valuables before fleeing. Later that day, the victim was found tied up by a family member, who immediately alerted 911. The victim, who sustained injuries to his hands and forearms, was taken to hospital at the arrival of the police.
The two suspects "were apprehended on Oct. 28, around 3:30 p.m., in the parking lot of a shopping centre in Orleans, a suburb of Ottawa," the SPVM statement adds. "They are James Adam Houle, 44, and Tholfikar Kadhum, 26. A search of their vehicle also allowed SPVM investigators to seize a firearm and find several items stolen during the incident in CSL."
Houle and Kadhum "appeared at the Montreal courthouse and face several charges, including break and enter, forcible confinement, robbery and breach of conditions. Houle also faces charges related to possession of a firearm. They both remain detained."
The police are asking that "anyone with additional information regarding the two apprehended suspects is encouraged to contact 911 or their neighborhood station. It is also possible to communicate anonymously and confidentially with Info-Crime Montréal at 514 393-1133 or via the reporting form available on the infocrimemontreal.ca website.
"The SPVM is also taking the opportunity to appeal to the vigilance of the population. Be alert for clues that may reveal the presence of an unusual person in your neighborhood. In case of an emergency, do not hesitate to dial 911."
