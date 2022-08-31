The City of Côte St. Luc will be holding its second public meeting on the development of a new master plan, this time virtually via Zoom, at 7 p.m Tuesday Sept. 13.
An online survey will also be launched that day and take place from Sept. 13 to Oct. 31.
This meeting, part of a pre-consultation process, will focus on the potential development of CSL's three malls — Quartier Cavendish, the Côte St. Luc Shopping Centre and Décarie Square.
A master plan is a “long-term planning document that serves to orient growth, land use and preservation,” says the city’s website. A zoning by-law “controls the use of land on our territory, where buildings and structures can be located and the types of buildings permitted, in addition to lot sizes, setbacks, density, and parking ratios.”
The website also says the master plan does not only involve the malls sites.
"The mall sites are certainly offer the largest potential for redevelopment, but the Master Plan by no means is limited to them. It also includes issues like housing across the city, mobility, commercial and other uses, protecting green space and more.
As reported by The Suburban after the first, June 8, master plan pre-consultation meeting, Tanya Abramovitch, the city's Associate City Manager – Urban Strategy, said the city’s vision for its three major shopping centres is to “transform them into dynamic, dense, mixed, commercial, residential, office and community hubs where people can work, live and play. We want these developments to be walkable and comfortable, and have social places for people to gather.... We can see these areas of the city filled with greenery and sustainable and beautiful architecture and quality design that makes you want to walk through it.” She added that with the process that would follow, the earliest a potential project would begin is the end of 2024."
To register for the Sept. 13 meeting, go to cotesaintluc.org/engage/2022/05/20/master-plan-and-zoning-by-law-revision/.
