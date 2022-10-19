The latest step in the ongoing process towards the creation of a new Côte St. Luc master plan is a public hearing taking place at CSL city hall on Cavendish Blvd. Oct. 26 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
"We want, really, to hear from all residents," Councillor Dida Berku told the Oct. 13 council meeting. "We need your input to write a first draft of the master plan that reflects residents' vision of the future of the community. You're all welcome to come Oct. 26."
The deadline to submit a brief to the hearing was Oct. 16, but those who still want to participate can do so through a comment form and by presenting one's views in person. See cotesaintluc.org/engage for more details.
"This is part of our pre-consultation process," the city announcement says. "We're gathering all the feedback we receive and studying it before we begin drafting the new master plan in 2023."
Two public information sessions via Zoom took place in June and September, the first a general overview and the second specifically on the potential redevelopments of Quartier Cavendish, the Côte St. Luc Shopping Centre and Décarie Square. The latter meeting was followed by an open house at the Aquatic and Community Centre in which residents could speak with the developers and/or their representatives. An online survey will conclude Oct. 31. During the Oct. 13 meeting, Councillor Lior Azerad urged residents to complete the survey, at cotesaintluc.org/engage.
Some facts from the FAQ section of CSL's website:
• "All opinions will be taken into account in the creation of the Master Plan and Zoning By-Law Revision. With approximately 35,000 residents in the city, there are many points of view on a variety of subjects. All opinions will be considered, but not all will be able to be retained in the final drafts."
• "There is no referendum after this informal consultation process. After the Master Plan and Zoning By-Law Revision documents are drafted, a formal legal process will take place that could potentially conclude with a referendum."
• "The city has hired a public consultation firm to help ensure that we solicit opinions from the public in a variety of ways. The purpose of these consultations is to better understand the perspectives of residents and stakeholders to inform the Master Plan and Zoning By-Law Revision. The consultants have no stake in the outcome. They were hired to be neutral, to moderate, and to interpret what residents say."
• "The formal legal process will begin once the Master Plan and Zoning By-Law Revision are drafted."
The next step following the public hearings is a series of workshops taking place in November and early December. The first will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 2 at the city hall council chamber and focus on Home-Based Businesses and Local Commerce.
The second workshop will take place 7 p.m. Nov. 9, also at the CSL council chamber, and will focus on housing.
The third workshop will take place 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at 5555 Westminster, Suite 209, and the subject will be the Westminster Corridor.
The fourth and final workshop will take place at the CSL city hall council chamber 7 p.m. Dec. 6 and focus on mobility and connectivity.
The year will conclude with a consultation report, also in December.
