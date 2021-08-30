The City of Côte St. Luc has launched a program to help local seniors who are not tech savvy to download a QR code as proof of vaccination, as the Quebec vaccine passport program to access such locales as restaurants, bars and movie theatres comes into effect Sept. 1.
Venues have been told to accept the QR code in the forms of what many downloaded earlier this year, as a PDF file; through the new VaxiCode app; or on paper printed out from a computer, preferably business card sized.
The seniors in Côte St. Luc can obtain help getting their QR code — downloaded or printed out— by calling the Eleanor London Public Library on Cavendish Blvd. at 514-485-6900, visiting the library in person, or visit the city's Parks and Recreation department at 5794 Parkhaven Ave. That department can be contacted by phone at 514-485-6806 or by e-mail at recreation@cotesaintluc.org.
Mayor Mitchell Brownstein told the media that the program was launched because seniors who have been isolated throughout the pandemic want to feel comfortable revisiting places where it is now certain all are fully vaccinated.
