The councils of Hampstead and Côte St. Luc passed resolutions at their respective March public meetings supporting a planned space expansion of Dawson College, and denouncing the Quebec government's late January decision to reverse its decision to fund the project.
On March 16, Westmount-St. Louis MNA Jennifer Maccarone presented a more than 20,000-signature petition in support of the project to the National Assembly.
Councillor Michael Goldwax, who is also the Chair of Dawson's Board of Governors and who presented Dawson's resolution, explained that the expansion was promised by the government "multiple times," including as recently as December 2021. Dawson was informed by the government of the reversal on Jan. 29.
"They wanted to focus their efforts on francophone students," and that there was a fear of anglicization of francophone students," he pointed out. "I stated that if someone goes to school for two years, they don't lose their mother tongue."
Goldwax added that the extra space is supposed to be devoted to housing, nursing, radiology and health care programs, "which is what the government states they need graduates for, so at the same time, the healthcare system is being penalized."
Goldwax pointed out that other cities have passed resolutions as well, and that he was hoping the government would change its mind before the March 22 budget.
The Hampstead resolution says the town "wishes to convey to the Premier of Quebec their deep disappointment and disapproval of the government's decision to postpone the Dawson College capital project, that the town understands the importance of the project, and necesssity for the school to be treated equitably under the ministerial standards in force and, accordingly, and accordingly, that the government maintain the Dawson College project as a project to be carried out in the next Plan Québécois des infrastructure."
Côte St. Luc's resolution, presented by Councillor Steven Erdeyi, has the same wording, and was read in English and French.
"Many of us have seen this story and are not happy," Erdelyi said. "This is another slight to the English-speaking community. We are reading, as well, the stories of Bill 96 and the new impositions that are being proposed to limit access to English CEGEP to Quebecers in general. This is a concern to all of us. A community is only as strong as its educational institutions and we want to strive to make sure that those of the English-speaking communty will last not just for us and our future generations, but for generations and generations to come."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.