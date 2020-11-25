While the City of Côte St. Luc will be presenting its 2021 budget and tax rates at a December meeting, it told the CSL Ideas Facebook page that the city is "planning to maintain the tax rate on the average residential property below the rate of inflation, and perhaps even lower than that, due to special funding from the Quebec government due to the pandemic.
"For the past dozen years or so, the city has increased property tax on the average residential property at the rate of inflation, or below," the city added.
CSL made the statement in answer to a question on the Facebook page from resident Nathan Elberg. The resident wanted clarification in light of Montreal 2021 budget numbers indicating a 3.5 percent increase in CSL's contribution to the island-wide agglomeration, to pay for such services as police, fire and public transit.
The city's yearly contribution to the agglomeration is distinct from Côte St. Luc's own local budget. CSL's agglomeration contribution is increasing from $24,354,000 in 2020 to $25,199,000 in 2021.
The agglomeration contributions from other suburbs:
• Baie D'Urfé, up 6.5 percent from $10.9 million to $11.6 million.
• Beaconsfield, up 2.6 percent from $20.3 million to $20.847 million.
• Dollard des Ormeaux, up 2.2 percent from nearly $36.7 million to $37.5 million.
• Dorval, up 3.7 percent from $61 million to $63.275 million.
• Hampstead, up 2.3 percent from $9.6 million to $9.859 million.
• Dorval Island, up 1.6 percent from $67,700 to $68,800.
• Kirkland, up 3.5 percent from $26.5 million to $27.4 million.
• Town of Mount Royal, up three percent from $48.3 million to $49.7 million.
• Montreal West, up two percent from $5.164 million to $5.266 million.
• Pointe Claire, up 3.7 percent from $55.665 million to $57.711 million.
• Senneville, up 2.1 percent from $2.821 million to $2.880 million.
• Ste. Anne de Bellevue, up 4.3 percent from $6.442 million to $6.718 million.
• Westmount, up 1.9 percent from $52.654 million to $53.6 million.
The overall increase from the demerged suburbs is up 3.1 percent, from $374.6 million to $386.1 million.
