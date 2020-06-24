CSL evokes Robert Kennedy in denunciation of racism

The City of Côte St. Luc has released a statement denouncing violence, racism and systemic discrimination, in light of the recent death of George Floyd, seen in a cellphone video dying while pinned under the knee of now-former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
The officer has been charged with second and third-degree murder and manslaughter, and his three colleagues, also fired by the police department, have been charged with aiding and abetting Floyd's murder.
"Over the last few weeks, the world has watched peaceful protests across North America attempting to bring about change and help end police violence against Black people," the CSL statement says. "We join the protesters in denouncing violence, racism and systemic discrimination.
The statement adds that the Floyd incident was not isolated "and the problem is not unique to the United States. We have read with shock in recent months about incidents of police brutality in Canada against Black people, First Nations people and others.
"The City of Côte Saint-Luc has a tradition of speaking out against injustice, such as our 2019 rally against Bill 21 to protest the banning religious symbols worn by state employees, and our 2013 stand against the Quebec Charter of Values. Our Human Rights Walkway at Pierre Elliott Trudeau Park honours people who have made a difference, such as Raoul Wallenberg, Mary Two-Axe Earley, Helen Suzman, Jackie Robinson, Nelson Mandela, Viola Davis Desmond and others."
The statement says CSL's multi-ethnic, multi-faith, and multilingual community "is particularly sensitive to discrimination, racism, and bigotry.
"For instance, as home over the years to thousands of survivors of the Holocaust, and to refugees from across the world, Côte Saint-Lucers have a connection to senseless violence committed against innocent people."
The city statement adds that fixing systemic racism "will be a huge challenge over the coming years and will involve changes to structures across our society. We hope CSL can be a productive partner in bringing about such changes."
The statement includes a quote of a speech in April 1968, two months before his own assassination, by then-U.S. Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Robert Kennedy. CSL said RFK "spoke eloquently about the shared humanity that we should have for all people given our finite time on Earth.
"During this difficult time of the COVID-19 pandemic and violence against Black people, First Nations people and others, we would do well to remember the words of Senator Kennedy, who said: 'But we can perhaps remember—even if only for a time—that those who live with us are our brothers, that they share with us the same short movement of life, that they seek—as we do—nothing but the chance to live out their lives in purpose and happiness, winning what satisfaction and fulfillment they can.'"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.