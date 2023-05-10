A little more than three years ago, The Suburban reported that the next Côte St. Luc Dramatic Society production was the 2015 Broadway success Something Rotten!, which was nominated for numerous Tony Awards and won one.
The musical was scheduled to run in May and June 2020.
Then something truly rotten intervened, the COVID pandemic, which put a halt to the popular, award-winning CSLDS productions that have attracted large audiences for such fare as Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, The Producers (in a collaboration with the Dora Wasserman Yiddish Theatre/Segal Centre) Hairspray and Catch Me If You Can.
Now, the lavish production is proceeding and will run from May 25 to June 11 at the newly renovated Wagar Auditorium, 5785 Parkhaven Avenue. The cast numbers 45.
The musical comedy play, written by Wayne and Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, takes place in 1595, and revolves around brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom, who compete against William Shakespeare for success in the theatre world by trying to create the first ever musical.
The New York Post called it a “deliriously entertaining musical comedy that is devilishly clever under its goofy exterior. The influences are clear: The Producers, Spamalot and “The Book of Mormon.”
The latest show is directed by Anisa Cameron, the artistic director of the Dramatic Society, and is produced by Mayor Mitchell Brownstein, and councillors Andee Shuster and Mitch Kujavsky. Brownstein and Shuster are also part of the cast.
“I am so proud of the award-winning company we’ve built over the past 12 years,” Cameron said. “Something Rotten! offers us an opportunity to produce a show that will embody the spirit of community theatre, while challenging our team to continue to produce excellent, artistically rich and fulfilling work. I am thrilled that this cast will be our largest and most inclusive since Fiddler on the Roof in 2013.”
Brownstein said he is thrilled “that we are bringing theatre back to Côte St. Luc with this hilarious and spectacular production. I am particularly proud that we were able to welcome such a large, inclusive cast to bring joy to our community by giving this remarkable show a life on a local stage.”
Shuster said “I am so happy to be a part of such a funny, feel-good show. We all could use a good belly laugh right now. You don’t need to know musicals or Shakespeare to love this show, but it couldn’t hurt.”
Kujavsky said he is “so delighted to be part of the producing team once again for the Dramatic Society. Something Rotten! is an incredible show that’s great for all audiences.”
Tickets will be available online at CSLDramaticSociety.com. For help buying tickets, visit the Eleanor London Côte Saint-Luc Public Library (5801 Cavendish Blvd.). General admission is $38, with $29 tickets available for students, seniors, Côte Saint-Luc Fun Card members, and members of the Quebec Drama Federation. Recommended age is 10+ due to some, according to the city announcement, language and cheeky content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.