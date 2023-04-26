At its recent meeting Cote St. Luc council deferred until May the passage of a second draft bylaw allowing for the construction of the proposed 12-storey Les Jardins Westminster high-end rental building at the corner of Westminster Avenue and Mackle Road.
A recent public consultation meeting on the proposed residential-commercial building attracted a full house at city hall, with many long-time area residents opposed to the project, and many potential residents of the building in favour.
Following the planned second-draft bylaw passage in May, there will be an eight-day period for residents in the zone involved, and adjacent zones, to sign a petition for a register, and 12 names (individuals, not just homeowners) are needed to prompt a register, for which 74 names are needed to prompt a referendum or a withdrawal of the bylaw.
During last week’s council meeting, resident Rosie Behar, who is opposed to the project, asked about the process.
“We would like peace of mind on this project, [my neighbours and I] are ready to sign the appropriate papers. There’s not really much, honestly, for you guys to discuss. We have the votes against this project.”
Mayor Mitchell Brownstein said it’s possible council could change its mind and vote down the project — five councillors are in favour of it and three — Dida Berku, Steven Erdelyi and Andee Shuster — are against.
“It’s really close,” the Mayor added. “We have to have a chance to talk. What is the purpose of a consultation? It’s to hear the voices of the residents and then you go back to council and they listen, and then you go back and speak to the developers to consider if there needs to be any changes or if we’re happy with the situation as it is. We don’t want to move that fast....You should take it as good news that it’s deferred. I don’t have a crystal ball, I can’t predict the future.”
