Côte St. Luc council, during a special council meeting, voted to create sub-categories of non-residential properties in advance of the next 2023-2024-2025 Montreal property assessment roll, expected to be released Sept. 14.
“We’re the only city on the island of Montreal that has sub-categories in the non-residential sector,” said Councillor Dida Berku, who presided as Deputy Mayor at the meeting.
CSL will be holding an information meeting for all local property owners sometime in October regarding the three-year roll.
According to montreal.ca, the property assessment roll “presents an inventory of all the property located across a municipality” and “indicates the value of each building, regardless of its nature, on the basis of its actual or market value. It is used to calculate municipal and school taxes. It makes it possible to distribute the tax burden between real estate owners.”
Councillor Steven Erdelyi said the sub-categories for CSL non-residential properties include: railways or switching stations; local or regional shopping centres; office building and towers, and those that do not fall into the first three categories. The sub-categories are in effect for the 2023-2024-2025 fiscal years.
“Côte St. Luc, three years ago, adopted a similar resolution...it allows us to adjust the tax rate based on the different categories,” Erdelyi explained. “We adjust these to make sure the taxation is as fair as possible, and we also do it to support our local commerce, our local non-residential properties, as much as possible. We have to do this again to make sure that everything is good with the Montreal evaluation department.”
The councillor pointed out that residents will have access to their own property information in the upcoming roll.
Berku thanked CSL treasurer Angelo Marino for his work preparing the sub-categories.
“This allows us to have an adjusted rate for the smaller commerces, then the shopping centres and the office towers, and then the railway yards, which is almost one-third of our territory,” she explained. “It gives us the flexibility and opportunity to adjust the rates so that it’s fair for all the taxpayers. This is an excellent thing that we are doing.”
