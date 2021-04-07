CSL COVID status improved: stats

The COVID-19 situation in Côte St. Luc, a source of concern because of the spread of the UK variant in the regional area known as Côte St. Luc Nord, vastly improved last week, according to March 30 Santé Montréal statistics.
The situation in CSL Nord and the Plamondon district in Côte des Neiges was so concerning that the Quebec government authorized an emergency vaccination program March 18 first for parents of children in the two zones, and then after much pressure, teachers. Parents of children in Merton School, which is in CSL but not part of CSL Nord, launched an effort to convince officials to expand the program to them as well.
The vaccination program, at least in Côte St. Luc, seems to have had a significant result. Total new COVID cases amounted to 43 for the week of March 23 to 29, compared to 73 the week before. Even more significantly, the Côte St. Luc Nord zone was not even on the list of administrative regions. Previously, cases there had fallen from 61 to 49.
Mayor Mitchell Brownstein told The Suburban he spoke to Dr. David Kaiser of Santé Montréal about the March 30 numbers.
"He hopes that this is a real trend," the Mayor said. "He says that it's totally plausible that the work we did over the past month and a half is paying off. For the first time in over a month, CSL is no longer first in cases per capita over the previous two weeks compared to other demerged cities and boroughs. CSL has dropped to fourth in cases and the trend is that this will continue to drop.
"In terms of age groups, there is a significant drop in the 0-9 year age band recently, which we hope will continue to drop. I am hopeful that the pilot project vaccinating more people including teachers, staff and parents in our area will continue to show positive results. I encourage everyone eligible, including those over the age of 60, to get vaccinated as soon as possible."
The Plamondon region, though, is on the list, and cases in general there fell from 109 to 96.
In Quebec as a whole from March 25 to 29, there were 97 percent negative tests, compared to 97.6 percent the week before. New cases during that period ranged between 864 and 1,009. For March 31, there were 1,271 new cases, but 41,053 tests had been conducted the day before.
For west end and West Island municipalities and boroughs, there were a mixture of significant and slight decreases and increases for the same time periods. The numbers do not include closed milieus, such as private and public seniors homes, where residents have already been vaccinated.
Among the municipalities:
• In Baie d’Urfé, new cases increased from less than five to five.
• In Beaconsfield, new cases increased from nine to 13.
• In Dollard des Ormeaux, new cases increased significantly from 36 to 56.
• In Dorval, cases increased from seven to 17.
• In Hampstead, cases decreased from 13 to 12.
• In Kirkland, cases increased from 16 to 21.
• In Montreal West, cases increased from eight to 11.
• In Town of Mount Royal, cases remained at 17.
• In Pointe Claire, cases rose from 19 to 20.
• In Ste. Anne de Bellevue, new cases remained at less than five.
• In Westmount, cases rose from 15 to 18.
Among the west end and West Island boroughs:
• In Cote des Neiges-NDG, new cases fell significantly from 236 to 207, part of an ongoing declining trend.
• In Lachine, new cases rose from 41 to 43.
• In LaSalle, new cases rose significantly from 69 to 93.
• In L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève, cases rose from 10 to 18
• In Outremont, cases fell significantly from 29 to 14.
• In Pierrefonds-Roxboro, new cases fell from 82 to 79, part of a declining trend.
• In St. Laurent, cases rose significantly from 162 to 200.
• In Verdun, new cases fell from 78 to 69.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.