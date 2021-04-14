CSL COVID numbers rose significantly after previous drop

New COVID-19 cases rose significantly in Côte St. Luc last week, even as an emergency vaccination program took place for parents and teachers of children who attend school in the regional area known as Côte St. Luc Nord.
The vaccination program took place because of concerns regarding the spread of the UK variant.
According to the last Santé Montréal statistics, from March 30 to April 5, CSL cases in general rose from 45 to 85. More specifically, in the CSL Nord area (the northern part of the city), cases rose from 21 to 67. The week before, cases had fallen to 43 from 73, and Côte St. Luc Nord was not even on last week’s list.
We contacted Mayor Mitchell Brownstein, who spoke to Dr. David Kaiser of Santé Montréal.
“Dr. Kaiser believes that over the Easter/Passover break, it is likely more people gathered and less went to get tested,” the Mayor said. “Hopefully, things will improve with the good weather encouraging people to enjoy the outdoors and with more people getting vaccinated.”
The Plamondon region in Côte des Neiges, also part of the emergency vaccination program, was more stable, with 102 more cases compared to 105 the week before.
In Quebec as a whole from March 31 to April 5, there were 96.1 percent negative tests, compared to 97 percent the week before. New cases during that period ranged between 1,154 and 1,314. However, in Montreal, new cases remained stable, between 299 and 348 in early April, while they shot up in areas like the National Capital region and Outaouais.
For west end and West Island municipalities and boroughs, there were a mixture of significant and slight decreases and increases for the same time periods. The numbers do not include closed milieus, such as private and public seniors homes, where residents have already been vaccinated.
Among the municipalities:
• In Baie d’Urfé, new cases decreased from six to less than five.
• In Beaconsfield, new cases decreased from 13 to 12.
• In Dollard des Ormeaux, new cases increased “significantly” from 58 to 73.
• In Dorval, cases increased from 17 to 25.
• In Hampstead, cases decreased from 12 to less than five.
• In Kirkland, cases decreased from 25 to 21.
• In Montreal West, cases decreased from 11 to 10.
• In Town of Mount Royal, cases increased “significantly” from 18 to 33.
• In Pointe Claire, cases rose from 19 to 21.
• In Ste. Anne de Bellevue, new cases remained at less than five.
• In Westmount, cases decreased from 18 to nine.
Among the west end and West Island boroughs:
• In Cote des Neiges-NDG, new cases rose slightly from 219 to 220.
• In Lachine, new cases rose significantly from 43 to 109.
• In LaSalle, new cases rose from 98 to 101.
• In L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève, cases rose “significantly’ from 20 to 35.
• In Outremont, cases rose from 14 to 17.
• In Pierrefonds-Roxboro, new cases fell from 85 to 71, part of a declining trend.
• In St. Laurent, cases fell from 215 to 196.
• In Verdun, new cases fell from 68 to 63.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.