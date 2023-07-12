Côte St. Luc councillor Andee Shuster revealed in an interview with Councillor Mike Cohen on the latter's podcast that she is a member of a little-known networking group of female councillors from the west end and West Island areas of Montreal.
The interview can be linked from www.mikecohen.ca and is one of a series of discussions with CSL council members, with Mayor Mitchell Brownstein the next to be interviewed.
During the latest interview, Shuster said she is passionate about inclusion and diversity in the city, even as it's not an official CSL portfolio.
Cohen jokingly responded by saying "I'll speak to Mayor Brownstein, Andee Shuster is now the councillor for inclusion, there will be a new portfolio!"
Shuster said that, "actually, I'm part of a networking group of female councillors in the west end and West Island — we have Beaconsfield and Pointe Claire..."
"I wasn't even aware of that," Cohen remarked.
Shuster said she is a networker, "and it's really a nice little mentorship group — some are newer, some are more senior and we pick each other's brains.
"There are some cities that do have that kind of portfolio of diversity and inclusion, so it's something I'm dabbling in and trying to make this a really inclusive city with regard to whether it's culture or people's abilities and special needs or different socio-economic backgrounds. I really want CSL to be welcoming for everyone, so that's sort of an unofficial portfolio."
The most recent CSL Dramatic Society production, the Broadway hit Something Rotten, was touted as having a diverse cast. Shuster was part of the cast and provided a superb acting and musical performance.
Shuster also told Cohen, almost halfway into her first mandate, that she loves being on council in District 8, having succeeded the late Ruth Kovac.
"It's been a challenge to figure out what being a councillor means, and that means different things to different people," she told Cohen. "I have managed to learn so much, taking bits and pieces from different members of our council.... When I first started, my nickname was 'the Rookie,' you don't call me that anymore. When I think about my role as a councillor, I really think of myself as an advocate for my residents. I face the challenge of, 'how do I represent my residents' interests, but at the same time, consider the long-term planning of the city as a whole, which sometimes doesn't align. We hope it does. So that has its challenges."
Shuster also says she prides herself on being a "hands-on, approachable" councillor.
"I typically respond to a first communication within one to two business days. I have new ideas, and I really take on the role of being that fresh outlook person of 'why are we doing this, we've always done this this way, what if we changed it in this respect?' I really ask a lot of questions in order to make sure that we're going in the right direction."
"Well, you're no rookie, you're soon going to be called the veteran," Cohen said.
