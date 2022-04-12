Côte St. Luc council, in a 6-2 vote, passed a first draft bylaw Monday night to give non-conforming synagogues operating in residential areas the opportunity to conform their status by "applying for an additional use" and stay where they are with the approval of area residents. Councillor Mitch Kujavsky said the bylaw does not single out the religious community. "The non-conforming use is not only synagogues, there are daycares and home businesses, and this is just the first step in the right direction, because to do nothing was no longer acceptable," he added.
Residents living in the areas of the unauthorized synagogues have brought up the issue numerous times at council meetings and on Côte St. Luc-related Facebook pages.
Councillors Lior Azerad and Sidney Benizri voted against. There will be no register or referendum regarding this bylaw.
The council also unanimously passed a second draft bylaw enabling but not obliging strip malls and various commercial buildings, such as Cavendish Mall and 5555 Westminster, to rent space to religious institutions that choose to relocate from residential areas.
"This is a first and positive step to ensure that Côte St. Luc continues to be a place where religious prayer is welcome and it is encouraged in proper zoning," Mayor Mitchell Brownstein said.
But during a debate on the synagogue legalization bylaw, Azerad expressed his opposition, pointing out that council recently passed resolutions defending minorities. He said this bylaw "specifically targets the Orthodox community.
Azerad argued that the bylaw "gives the public the very false impression that religious-use is the only non-conforming use in residential zones…. residential homes in CSL have long been used for a variety of other things and our by-laws and enforcement need to reflect that, should we continue to be able to live up to our stated ideals. Religious institutions are the backbone of CSL, bringing vibrancy to our city, enhancing our quality of life, providing services to the community, and increasing the value of all our homes. CSL has benefited tremendously, yet each time, religious institutions face uphill battles, so we need to carefully examine how we go about finding and implementing solutions to issues."
Azerad also said that "despite sufficient by-laws already on the books to address any further proliferation, our past councils and mayors allowed these existing institutions to flourish, visited them repeatedly, praised their accomplishments and service to the community, always active with other city departments such as the fire department to continually address and improve safety. This new zoning application process by-law places undue burdens on these existing institutions and creates additional needless spending by the city."
Benizri also expressed concerns about the future of synagogues that have been operating in the residential areas for decades.
Brownstein said religious institutions contribute to the vitality of the CSL community.
"I love them all, I visited them all, the rabbis are great," he added. "We also live in a secular community and we've had a lot of issues from the community dealing with what you expect from living near a synagogue — if it's zoned as an institution, you expect it. There's cars, noise and traffic, it's expected. But when you buy a home on a residential street, it's not expected. The city did not act — I'm just as much at fault as many of the Mayors before me, but the situation has proliferated to the extent where the public just won't tolerate, particularly, the newer [synagogues].... This bylaw is not taking away any rights, it's providing an ability to add a usage."
The Mayor added that "right now, these institutions are operating illegally, and it's an opportunity for them to take advantage of a bylaw that will allow them the chance, and the very likely chance, for many of them that have integrated well into their communities, to stay where they are legally.
"Yes, it's true that should any of these institutions not take advantage of this chance or take the shot and not get the additional usage, then and only then will the city be forced to decide how they wish to act... We're not going to shut them down the next day, but we are going to have to act....We will be forced to deal with where else they can go.... The present situation is not tolerable. It's not acceptable for the community at large and it needs to be addressed. We are trying to address it in the nicest, kindest way."
Councillor Dida Berku said the bylaw is necessary as the general situation became more complicated and safety issues are involved, a point brought up by Kujavsky.
"We have no other option," Berku said. "These duplexes [operating as synagogues] were not designed to accommodate for a bar mitzvah of 50 to 100 people on a regular basis. Heaven forbid, if there was an accident, the city would, in effect, be liable. We have a responsibility to the neighbours and to the congregants themselves for their safety and security."
