Côte St. Luc council, after two delays, voted 5-3 for a second draft bylaw in favour of Les Jardins Westminster, a planned 12-storey high-end rental and commercial building at the corner of Westminster and Mackle.
The project was the subject of a public consultation, in which most area residents expressed opposition to the project — the area is currently zoned for a six-storey building. The councillors who voted against — Dida Berku, Steven Erdelyi and Andee Shuster, objected to the project’s proximity to the CP railyard and its size. There will soon be a register residents can sign to demand a referendum.
“It’s a beautiful project, just in the wrong place,” Erdelyi said, adding a better location would be one of the local redeveloped malls.
Mayor Mitchell Brownstein said that if the council vote was a 4-4 tie, he would have broken the tie and voted against because he prefers the existing six-storey zoning, which he said is sufficient to build a nice project.
“If you vote this down, they’re still going to build a six-storey project,” he added.
Berku agreed with Brownstein, saying the type of density from a six-storey project is more appropriate for that area and also said those who become residents will inevitably complain to council about railyard activity.
“Until such time as the railyard moves, I don’t think we should be densifying that corridor,” she added. “Six storeys was an acquired right, and that’s what I thought was appropriate. I’ve been saying that for the past three years.”
During the meeting, city manager Jonathan Shecter detailed some changes to the zoning bylaw.
“Between the first and second draft bylaws, there were changes involving parking spaces. There are 20 [outdoor] parking spaces that were re-allotted in the project, so as opposed to being parking spaces for people who live in the dwelling, they will become visitor parking spaces. ...Originally, there was a minimum of 1.2 parking spaces per unit. In the second draft, it is 1.1 parking spaces per unit. Also, they were originally no off-street parking spaces required. Now, there are a minimum of 20 interior parking space required for the commercial and permitted services uses.”
Area councillor Mitch Kujavsky said the changes were the result of a compromise with developers, as a result of the recent public consultation.
“We had concerns about on-street parking for commerce and visitors to the building. The developers did add those 20 minimum indoor parking spaces. That will hopefully mitigate some of those concerns, in particular on Westminster, Mackle and Rand.”
Kujavsky said he lives very close to a rail line, and has experienced no problems. He added that council makes decisions based on data, and added that even with the existing six-storey zoning, the developers could just have more units, “and we will have very little decision making power on what that will look like.”
Brownstein said a developer, in general, just cannot just build a project the way they want.
“It has to be beautiful.”
Kujavsky and Erdelyi then debated the math regarding the potential number of units in a six-storey scenario. Councillor Lior Azerad, who lives in District 5, said a previous council approved placing a daycare near the railyards.
Area resident Rosie Behar, who is opposed to the project, claimed some people were afraid to sign a petition against the project, and she sparked a lively reaction when she said councillors who voted for the project were “showing their colours, that you don’t listen to concerned citizens.”
Councillor Oren Sebag, with Berku, Lior Azerad and Brownstein’s stated agreement, said the “colours” statement was not appropriate.
“That’s totally wrong what you just said,” Sebag added. “When we’re elected, we do things for the best interest of the city and not everybody is going to like the decisions we make....[The statement merits] an apology to this council.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.