CSL council votes 5-1 for loan to replace lead service lines

Côte St. Luc council voted 5-1 at the Jan. 11 council meeting to authorize a loan of $1,549,000 to replace various lead service lines throughout the city’s territory this year.
“Right now, we’re in an awkward position in that the city has done testing [for levels of lead] on a few hundred homes, and most of those tests were done under an old criteria, which the government just changed in the last year,” Councillor Steven Erdelyi explained. “The plan originally was this [past] summer to test all 3,000 homes where we suspect there may be lead service lines, but because of COVID, it was very difficult, if not impossible, to do that. Those tests will be done over the next two years.”
Erdelyi added that, in the meantime, “there will be some lead service line replacement, so the goal for 2021 is to replace 83 lead service lines and do 234 pneumatic excavations, which is where we check to see if the service line is lead or copper, and see if it’s the residents’ side, the city’s side, or both. Many of these will be done on streets that are planned to be repaved.”
Mayor Mitchell Brownstein said CSL is “constantly figuring out what is the best way to have a strategy to replace our lead pipes and resurface our roads.
“When you open up a road, that’s the best opportunity to deal with the pipes,” he added. “Once we have the 3,000 tests done, we’re going to be in a better position to understand which streets have a lot of service lines that need to be replaced, and we’ll be able to make a plan in terms of which streets to do with which pipes at the same time, which is more cost-effective and you’re not ripping up the road in different parts. You’re taking the whole road and doing all the pipes.”
Brownstein emphasized that residents in the possibly affected 3,000 homes should take advantage of a $200 rebate for Osmosis filtration systems to ensure they are drinking clean water.
Councillor Mitch Kujavsky said he agreed with what the Mayor said and that residents must have safe drinking water, but he voted against the loan bylaw.
“I truly believe there are less expensive and more efficient ways to accomplish this,” he added. “When we change the public side of the pipe, we could provide a home with an Osmosis system and provide lead-free drinking water for 10-plus years. The Cadillac of Osmosis filters is $2,000, but the changing of a pipe is $15,000 to $20,000. Given that our long-term plan is going to be as you explained, the short-term plans should line up with that.”
Brownstein responded that the city is spending the money this year to replace the lead service lines because “we made a commitment to those residents [whose properties were tested] that if they changed their pipes, we’d change ours.”
Councillor Dida Berku agreed with Brownstein and said only 176 homes out of 3,000 homes applied for the previous $50 rebate.
