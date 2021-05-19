CSL council passes resolution demanding retention of bilingual status

Côte St. Luc council unanimously passed a resolution at its May 10 meeting calling on the Quebec government to allow the city and others that want to keep it to retain their bilingual status.
The resolution was tabled in light of reports that French Language Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette is considering reviewing the status of several bilingual municipalities and boroughs, having been prodded by PQ language critic Pascal Berubé. However, Jolin-Barrette revealed Thursday May 13 that municipalities that would not qualify for bilingual status today could pass a resolution saying they want to retain it.
Bilingual status enables municipalities to provide services to residents in English and French. A city’s bilingual status used to be granted if most residents used a language other than French, but this was changed in 2000 to be based on residents’ mother tongue. This especially affected members older members of the Jewish community who may have originally spoken Yiddish or an East European language.
CSL’s resolution:
• “Declares that it wishes to retain its bilingual status recognition under Section 29.1 of the Charter now and in the future and wishes to do so irrespective of any fluctuations in its population shown in census numbers now or in the future.”
• Declares that “the residents and council of the City of CSL view the recognition of our municipality under Section 29.1 as fundamental to the character of the municipality and as a testament of the historical presence of both the English and French-speaking communities in the municipality.”
• Declares that CSL “will vigorously oppose any modifications to Section 29 of the Charter and demands that the Quebec National Assembly continue to recognize the acquired rights of all municipalities and boroughs that currently possess such status and refrain from adopting any legislation that allows Section 29.1 recognition of bilingual status to be removed from a municipality or borough except at the initiative of and express request of said municipality or borough.”
The resolution is being sent to all Quebec MNAs, all officially recognized bilingual municipalities and boroughs, Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather, the Commissioner of Official Languages of Canada and the Union of Quebec Municipalities, the Fédération québécoise des municipalités and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.
The resolution points out that 80 municipalities were originally recognized as bilingual under the original rules in 1977, and that the Charter of the French Language does not allow that status to be removed unless a city or borough requests that be done.
The change in the criteria, determining bilingual status through mother tongue, was the “narrowest and most inaccurate definition of the English-speaking communities within said municipalities or boroughs,” says the CSL resolution. “In 2013, when the Parti Québécois sought to revise the rules to remove this power from municipalities, the Coalition Avenir Quebec and Quebec Liberal Party made it clear that it should be up to municipalities and not the Quebec government to determine if this status should ever be relinquished.”
The resolution also points out that in the 2016 census, “67.1% of the [CSL] population declared that English was their first official language spoken.” However, in terms of mother tongue, English accounted for 40.7 percent of the population that year.
Canadians completed the 2021 Census this past week, and the short and long versions have a question about mother tongue.
