Côte St. Luc council passed an $86 million budget for 2023, of which nearly $50.7 million is for local expenses, and $35.6 million will be given to the island-wide agglomeration for such services as transit, fire and police.
The latter, including a 2021 agglomeration deficit repayment, represents a 15.5 percent increase from last year.
This all means that for owners of an “average residential home whose property increased by 38.9 percent with the [recent] deposit of the valuation roll, they will see a property tax increase of 5.95 percent.” Last year’s average property tax increase was 2.25 percent.
“For most of the last few years, we’ve been in the range of one to two percent,” Councillor Steven Erdelyi said as part of his budget presentation. “This year, it’s the highest increase in at least 15 years. This is what we were able to come up with as a good compromise.”
This year’s agglomeration increase “is not acceptable to CSL, and it shouldn’t be acceptable to our residents as well, but it is something we have to deal with,” Erdelyi added. “Because of this, it has forced us to have a tax increase higher than we like....This year, certainly for me, was the toughest. It required the treasurer, the directors, the city manager to really go back and take another look and try to save money as much as possible and bring down the tax increase, which we knew would hit residents hard.”
“It’s clearly very unfair that we should have to have this type of increase,” said Mayor Mitchell Brownstein. “We know times are tough, the cost of living has been close to almost seven percent and we came to a situation where we had to cut our local spending despite inflation to basically half of what it’s costing us to basically run the city. We had to cut here and there, hopefully mostly in areas where residents won’t feel the pinch. We had to do that because we’re being downloaded so much from the agglomeration.”
Other facts from the budget:
• The increase in net taxation revenue from last year was 7.43 percent, by $4,994,400. The increase in total revenues was 7.42 percent, by $5,819,380. The increase in local expenses, capital repayments and various appropriations was 3.48 percent, by $1,702,680. The increases in total expenses, capital repayment and appropriations (local and Agglomeration) were $5,819,380, up 7.42 percent.
• As previously reported, “the valuation roll values will be spread over three years. The average increase for CSL property values is 37.8%, which is higher that the average increase for all properties on the Montreal Island (32.4%). The higher property values will increase the Agglomeration apportionment for 2023, 2024 and 2025 fiscal years by approximately $2 million for the City of Côte Saint-Luc.”
The entire presentation can be seen at cotesaintluc.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/CSL_OperatingCapitalBudgetPresentation_2023.pdf or by watching the Dec. 19 and 21 meetings at the City of Côte St. Luc YouTube page.
