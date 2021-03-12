Côte St. Luc council erupted in acrimony last week as council voted 5-2 to approve a first draft bylaw for a zoning change that would enable the Kollel Avrechim synagogue to be built on Mackle Road.
Councillors Dida Berku and Steven Erdelyi were opposed — Berku said the project is "ill-advised and not in the best interests of the city." Councillors David Tordjman, Mike Cohen, Oren Sebag, Mitch Kujavsky and Sidney Benizri voted in favour, saying the congregation needs a bigger facility than their current one in a residence on Parkhaven.
The proposed building, with no setback from the street, would be on a part of the site of the city's Public Works yard, which CSL sold to the synagogue, a sale approved in a 5-3 vote in 2019. At that time, Berku, Erdelyi and then-councillor Ruth Kovac voted against.
Earlier, in 2017, CSL cancelled a plan to build the synagogue elsewhere on Mackle Road after 23 residents signed a register calling for a referendum.
The current process will include a 15-day written consultation period, to be announced when the notice of the first draft bylaw is published. Berku also proposed a virtual public consultation meeting at 8 p.m. Monday March 22, which was unanimously accepted.
The acrimony took place when Berku spoke at length about the reasons for her opposing vote. Councillor Oren Sebag claimed she was repeating what she had said at past meetings, angrily asked Mayor Mitchell Brownstein "can you mute her?", twice said he would leave the virtual meeting if she continued and then said he objected to lengthy "verbal diarrhea." Councillor David Tordjman said the debate should just focus on the rezoning. Brownstein said he would let everyone speak, even if he disagreed with what was said.
"That's how public council meetings work," the Mayor said.
Berku told The Suburban she feels council fell short regarding the process, saying "just and reasonable" conditions were not set.
"I don't have an issue with allowing religious institutions in our community," she said last week. "It's the council that has to make conditions, that they (Kollel Avrechim) don't go too big and they give up their other non-conforming uses (tax-exempt buildings in homes used as synagogues). They refused and in April 2019, we sold the synagogue the land. Now, they want to build a five-storey building which is more like a six or seven-storey building — it's almost 80 feet high, with a gymnasium on top. If the council would fix those two conditions, it would be just and reasonable... [when] there's no traffic study and no study with regard to parking, and it will affect the Public Works operation, then I say the council is not doing its job." Berku also said the city's Planning Advisory Committee also feels the project is out of scale and "overwhelming" for the area.
(In 2019, the congregation's spiritual leader Rabbi Yehouda Benoliel told the council the issue of converting the non-comforming property to a regular residence could be resolved with a property "big enough for our community.")
Brownstein told the council meeting the congregation cannot remain where they are, and that the proposed building is well away from homes.
"Yes, it's large, but this council, looking through our entire city, trying to find what places we could offer, found on city land what was reasonable, not affecting residential zones."
Asked to respond to Berku's comments regarding traffic and parking studies, and the nearby Public Works operation, the Mayor told The Suburban, "as the process proceeds and the project moves forward, all necessary studies will be undertaken to ensure the best possible outcome. Street parking is the norm for all our synagogues in Côte St. Luc and Mackle is a street that in that area, is not residential.
Regarding the issue of non-conforming religious institutions in residential areas, the Mayor told the council meeting the city has committed to passing a bylaw requiring these congregations to seek legal status, whether in their current location if neighbours approve or in a strip mall, to which institutional zoning would be added.
The entire debate can be seen on YouTube at www.youtube.com/watch?v=WY-YphrD93k. Start at 1:52:00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.