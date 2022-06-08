The City of Côte St. Luc and the CIUSS West-Central Montreal healthcare network are recruiting citizens and caregivers for a questionnaire and workshops as part of the project "Smart environments supporting the ecosystem of fragile and isolated older adults: The Living Lab of the City of Côte Saint-Luc."
As previously reported, the project is being undertaken by the CIUSSS West-Central Montreal’s Centre for Research and Expertise in Social Gerontology (CREGES). The Quebec government had provided a $1 million grant to researchers in 2021 to look into a follow-up to Côte St. Luc’s 2019 VillAGE Initiative entry in the Canada-wide Smart Cities Challenge, in which CSL was a finalist and won $250,000.
“This project is to try to help seniors living alone to monitor their daily pattern and see if they’re okay, and to, with technology, let people know — family, friends, our organizations — if something seems amiss, the right people can come to help them, not only for medical purposes but to improve their quality of life on a daily basis," CSL Mayor Mitchell Brownstein explained at the project's May 3 launch.
For the workshops, CSL and the CIUSS are seeking "citizens that are from different ethnocultural groups, to answer our online questionnaire and for workshops; and caregivers of older CSL citizens (65+), for workshops."
The workshops are seeking the caregivers to "understand how an intelligent environment could be integrated into a human support system that brings together all the players in Côte St. Luc who are essential to home care."
Each workshop will have six to eight participants and be two hours in length.
For more information or to participate, contact living.labcsl.ccomtl@ssss.gouv.qc.ca or check out cotesaintluc.org/services/public-safety/the-living-lab/?noredirect=en-CA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.