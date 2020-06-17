CSL city hall reception desk now open

The Côte St. Luc city hall reception desk reopened Monday.
According to the city's new bylaw, visitors to municipal buildings must wear a mask.
Other rules for those visiting city hall on Cavendish Blvd.
• The new hours of operation are "Monday to Friday from 9 am to 12 pm, and 1 pm to 4 pm. The building is closed between 12 pm and 1 pm."
• "City hall will be accessible via the entrance on the parking lot side. The doors located at the front (Cavendish Blvd. side) are closed."
• "Visitors must respect the two-metre physical distancing rule."
• "Services provided by agents include taxation, overnight parking permits, building and construction permits, commissioner of oath services and life certificates."
• "No cash will be accepted at the service counters. Only cheques, debit and credit card payments will be accepted."
• "Dog tags will be sold starting July 6 at City Hall. Please do not come to City Hall for dog tags before July 6. You can purchase a dog tag online at any time at cotesaintluc.org/dogs."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.