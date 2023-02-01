A ticket handed out to a Côte St. Luc resident for parking more than 12 hours on the street on Tommy Douglas prompted a torrent of anger and complaints on the city's CSL Ideas Facebook page.
In response, Councillor Oren Sebag, who represents the area where the ticket was handed out, said he would speak to council about the matter.
Those who enter CSL from other cities do see a warning about the city's overnight parking prohibition, and there are parking prohibitions on some streets on particular days and times.
Resident Alice Yael Souffir wrote that she has been living on Tommy Douglas for 22 years, and suddenly received tickets on two of her cars for parking on the street for more than 12 hours.
"I don’t have the right to be sick, on vacation, or have a mechanical problem with my car?" she wrote. "The [Public Security] lieutenant said the Mayor makes the laws and Oren Sebag said it's a law that has been around for 30 years and we're not the only city with this law. My cars have overnight parking permits, so the city is well aware these are my vehicles.
"This is ridiculous."
Numerous posters were angered and encouraged a contestation of the tickets.
"That’s the weirdest law I have heard of," wrote Natou Fyon. "What if you work from home? Or just not to want to leave the house?!"
"In CSL it's like we're in the army, there's no tolerance," wrote Sonia Cohen- Peillon. "People elected by us, with our taxes, who make regulations and laws against their citizens."
"I got many tickets during COVID because of that law!" wrote Aurelie Knafo Ohana.
"Contest the tickets!!" wrote Liat Goldstein. "I want to see which judge will enforce them after showing him that you pay for overnight parking for both cars."
"Do you mean to say that I can't park from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. in front of my house?" wrote Brenda Levine. "Can you show us this bylaw?"
The city's initial response was the message, "We don't know the exact details of your case. However, if your ticket involves parking on the street overnight, please take note of the following information. Temporary permits are generally given to residents who have a real need, such as to outside visitors or in extraordinary circumstances."
This prompted more complaints, as the issue involved general parking on the street for more than 12 hours, and that there are no signs on the street regarding the prohibition.
Souffir then said she was sent a copy of a resident's guide regarding parking rules, but it did not mention the 12-hour rule.
Sebag responded, writing that he knows no one likes to be ticketed.
"I can assure you our Public Security agents don't take pleasure in doing so either," he added. "Article 3.1 RM 2398 clearly states that no car should be parked for more than 12 hours. Some cities are four hours maximum. There are many reasons for it (snow clearing, street cleaning etc...). In most cases, cars are tagged because someone noticed the car was parked for an extended period, 36 or 48 hours or more. This is exactly what happened here. Cars were left on the street for some time. Should we re-visit this 20+ year by law? Perhaps and I'll be glad to have a conversation with my fellow councillors about it."
Resident Karine Elbaz responded that a more than 20 year-old bylaw "has to be revisited.
"Demographics have changed and so have the number of cars each family has. People work and study from home."
Sebag said he will discuss the issue with the other members of council, and urged residents to raise the issue at the Feb. 13 council meeting.
