CSL, CDN-NDG cases remained low last week

Last week’s Santé Montréal COVID-19 statistics show that both Côte St. Luc and Côte des Neiges-NDG had a low amount of cases for the period from April 27 to May 3, part of an ongoing trend.
There were 28 new cases in CSL, the same as the week before. And numbers continue to drop in CDN-NDG, from 134 to 124.
Both areas were part of an emergency vaccination campaign in March for parents of students attending schools in the administrative areas of Côte St. Luc Nord and Plamondon, as well as teachers and day care staff. And for another week, both had sufficiently low cases not to be included on last week’s Santé Montréal list.
New daily case numbers for Montreal in general also remained mainly under 300. It will be especially interesting to see this coming week’s numbers, following the return to a 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew in Montreal beginning May 3.
In other west end and West Island cities and boroughs, excluding closed milieus:
• In Baie d’Urfé, new cases remained at less than five.
• In Beaconsfield, new cases rose from eight to 14.
• In Dollard des Ormeaux, new cases fell from 66 to 63.
• In Dorval, cases declined significantly from 14 to five.
• In Hampstead, cases increased from five to eight.
• In Kirkland, cases increased from 13 to 21.
• In Montreal West, new cases increased from zero to less than five, a mirror image of the week before.
• In Town of Mount Royal, cases remained at 12, after falling sharply the week before.
• In Pointe Claire, cases increased significantly from 14 to 31.
• In Ste. Anne de Bellevue, new cases fell from less than five to zero.
• In Westmount, cases fell from seven to less than five.
Among the west end and West Island boroughs:
• In Lachine, cases rose from 30 to 32.
• In LaSalle, cases increased from 118 to 125.
• In L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève, cases fell significantly from 21 to nine.
• In Outremont, cases fell from 17 to 12.
• In Pierrefonds-Roxboro, new cases increased “significantly” — according to Santé Montréal’s criteria — from 90 to 103.
• In St. Laurent, cases fell significantly from 221 to 196, after a significant increase the week before.
• In Verdun, new cases fell from 25 to 17, following a significant decrease the week before.
