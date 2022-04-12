CSL calls on Quebec to allow remote council voting

Côte St. Luc council passed a resolution at their April council meeting to ask the Quebec government and the National Assembly to enable council members to vote remotely, as in not in the actual council chamber at city hall.
The resolution calls for the "necessary legislative amendments in order to confer on municipalities the power to determine, by by-law or resolution, the procedures for the remote participation of elected officials in meetings of the municipal council as well as in public consultation assemblies."
Quebec recently ordered municipalities to resume meetings in person rather than virtual as has been the case since the COVID pandemic began.
During the April 11 council meeting, Mayor Mitchell Brownstein and Councillor Mike Cohen were in the council chamber for the start of the meeting, left the room during much of the meeting but appeared on screen, Cohen returned to vote, left the room again and then both returned for the close of the meeting.
Brownstein pointed out that he and Cohen are immunocompromised — Cohen had COVID in January 2021. Brownstein and Cohen both have Crohn's Disease and the Mayor pointed out that several years ago, he had the listeria infection, dangerous for those on immunosuppressive drugs.
"For those who are immunocompromised, the vaccine does not work as well, and the ultimate outcome of COVID could be more serious," Brownstein explained.
Cohen said he has had Crohn's for 35 years and is doing well. "But when it comes to COVID, that's another story," he added, explaining he had to go off his Crohn's medication for three weeks when he had COVID. "I recovered from COVID, and so far so good. I don't want to go back there."
Brownstein told The Suburban before the April 11 meeting began that "now, we're working within what's allowed in the Cities and Towns Act, which is you're considered present if you're here for any item.
"We would like to not be here for even one item. I don't vote, so it doesn't make a difference for me unless there's a tie but Councillor Cohen votes on items and if he's not in the room, he won't be able to vote on those items. He can comment, but not vote. If there's a vote that's contentious, he'll probably walk into the room."
The resolution also says that "the sixth wave of the COVID-19 infections is causing a sharp rise in cases across Quebec, an elected municipal official is at the heart of municipal democracy and its presence is essential in order to fulfill his duties and obligations.
"The remote work mode promotes the participation of elected officials on the move, work-family balance as well as the possibility of voting at a municipal council meeting even in the event of illness. Experience shows that remote communication is done effectively within the framework of the various council meetings."
Copies of the resolution were sent to D'Arcy McGee MNA David Birnbaum, the Quebec Municipal Affairs minister, the Union des Municipalités du Québec and the Association of Suburban Municipalities .
At the April 11 meeting, the council chamber had fiberglass surrounding each councillor's seat, which were further apart, as well as a designated place to ask questions, also surrounded by fiberglass. Only eight members of the public were allowed to attend. One resident attended, but left not long into the meeting, and only The Suburban was on hand for the three-hour duration. Questions were also handled via those writing in and on Zoom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.