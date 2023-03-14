CSL calls for removal of Bill 96 references from federal Bill C-13

Côte St. Luc council has unanimously passed a resolution at its March council meeting calling for the removal of references to the new language law Bill 96 from the proposed Bill C-13, amendments to Canada's Official Languages Act.
The resolution says the council is calling on all federal parties to "maintain and respect the original purpose of the Official Languages Act, to ensure equal status for French and English throughout all federal institutions and federally-regulated companies, and not make any reference in the Act to the Quebec Charter of the French Language as amended by Law 96."
The city council also called on members of the Official Languages committee to "reject any additional amendments that reduce the rights of English-speaking Quebecers by referring to the Quebec Charter of the French Language or creating asymmetry in the Act and to accept those amendments that would remove the references to Law 96 and revise the parallel legislation to create an equivalent right to work and receive services in English in federally-regulated institutions."
The Canadian government is called on to "if and when Bill C-13 is returned to the House of Commons, remove all references to the Quebec Charter of the French Languages which reduce the rights of Quebec’s minority language community."
Copies of the resolution, read and moved by Councillor Steven Erdelyi, are being sent to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the Minister of Official Languages, all MPs and Quebec cities and boroughs with bilingual status.
"It makes absolutely no sense that a law, Bill 96, that has a blanket use of the Notwithstanding Clause, and which the federal government is considering contesting, could then be referred to in a federal law," Mayor Mitchell Brownstein, who attended the council meeting remotely, said. "It's very important that we speak against such a law.... We have to show that we're very much against the federal government endorsing this type of reference to a law that clearly is an infringement on minority rights and language rights that hurt all Quebecers."
Councillor Dida Berku took note of Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather's recent comment at a B'nai Brith Canada town hall that English-speaking Quebecers have no allies right now.
"It's really not just about the anglophone community," she said. "It's about living in a society where we have freedom of expression, where we have freedom to advance, freedom of education, where we can teach our children to be citizens of the world and to function in a global economy and the global society where it's great to know two languages, and it's even better to know three and four languages. To be so limited and to say 'we should just speak French,'... I find this aberrant."
Councillor Lior Azerad said that as an Israeli immigrant to Quebec "who has been able to flourish here in both languages, I am particularly saddened by this succession of both provincial and federal legislative attacks on lived bilingualism and the rights of the English-speaking community.
"My wife and children are all fluently bilingual in French and English. It’s concerning and alarming to imagine our lives with an increasing lack of freedom and flexibility in careers, family, social and personal lives to interact and participate in Quebec society both wider and local, in both languages. Governments that enact these types of laws are only taking away from its citizens, not adding to the richness of their lives and must be challenged vigorously at every turn."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.