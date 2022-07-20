Côte St. Luc council has passed a resolution calling on the federal government to collaborate with the cities of Montreal and Dorval to "preserve and protect federal lands north of Pierre-Elliott-Trudeau International airport, in the areas known as the Technoparc in St. Laurent and Golf Dorval."
The federal government is also asked to recognize the "ecological value and biodiversity" of the area, owned by the federal government and leased to Aéroports de Montréal.
"This is why I became a city councillor," said Councillor Dida Berku, who introduced the resolution. "When you see that the federal government owns 215 hectares, and the ADM goes in and cuts down, in cold blood, without any regard for the Monarch butterfly, just completely razes a field and you know the government of Canada is committed by mandate, the Prime Minister has instructed... [Environment Minister Steven] Guibeault in a mandate letter to create 15 new urban parks across Canada by 2030, and here we are, in 2022, we have to react.
"We can't just let it go."
Mayor Mitchell Brownstein said that “the government of Canada has a stated objective to create or contribute to the creation of an urban park in Quebec by 2030. The federal land north of the airport at the Technoparc and Golf Dorval— including the Monarch butterfly fields—are a good location for such an urban park. Transport Canada must advise and require ADM to halt all and any development on such lands.”
The resolution says that "the entire federal lands, including the 215-hectare ecosystem is the last of its kind still existing on the Island of Montreal, and hence a part of the natural patrimony which merits being protected for all residents of the island of Montreal."
CSL's resolution says the federal government, through Transport Canada, should:
• "Advise and require ADM to halt all and any development on such lands with immediate effect."
• "In line with its stated objective to create or contribute to the creation of an urban park in Quebec by 2030, provide for the preservation and the conservation of these federal lands in perpetuity for future generations."
• "Work with the borough of St. Laurent, the City of Montreal and the City of Dorval to create a legacy for future generations by creating an urban park on the island of Montreal, similar to the Rouge Park in Ontario."
The resolution has been sent to federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabara, Guilbeault, all MPs "representing ridings on the island of Montreal, and all mayors and councillors elected to all cities of the agglomeration of the island of Montreal."
"We are going to ask all our colleagues to do the same thing and ask the federal government to do the right thing, preserve that marshland, that wetland, that Monarch field," Berku said. "We have reached the point where we have to protect the greenspace on the island in the urban environment."
