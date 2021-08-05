The co-owner of 5571-5479 Westminster Ave. in Côte St. Luc, for which a major renovation is proposed, told a recent CSL public information meeting he is not out to evict tenants during the process.
The renovation is subject to a zoning bylaw change as well as a possible request for a register from area residents, a possible and a potential referendum should the register have enough signatures, or a withdrawal of the city bylaw.
A first draft bylaw was adopted at the July 12 council meeting, followed by a 15-day written public consultation process that ended Aug. 4. The next step is the opportunity to request, from Aug. 18 to 26, to open a register.
The renovation of the decades-old building would involve the addition of a new seventh floor, an overall increase from 40 to 58 units, adding a mezzanine on the existing sixth floor, redoing the facade of the main entrance, and creating some new stairs, amongst other measures. The meeting was told the building needs much maintenance.
"We do not intend to go through an eviction process," Meir Bitton of Holand Real Estate Group told the Aug. 2 meeting. "We intend to sit down with each of our tenants on an individual basis, meet them and come to some sort of arrangement with them in finding a proper solution to making this work... during this period." The work is estimated to take nine to 12 months to complete.
Bitton added that the renovations would "make the building much more appealing than it is today. It would increase the quality of the property and the amount of units, and make it better looking for existing and future tenants." He also acknowledged that tenants on the existing sixth floor would be affected by the planned changes, as well as tenants on the second to fifth floor corner units.
Mayor Mitchell Brownstein, who was part of the Aug. 2 meeting, said the council believes there are many benefits to the project, "but at the same time, there are concerns."
Area councillor Steven Erdelyi said his goal is to find a balance.
"When a landlord comes to me and wants to invest money in the district, my goal is to try to say Yes, we want to improve the district," he added. "At the same time, my goal is to respect and defend the tenants living in the buildings, a point I made clear to the owner of the building and the tenants."
Before the meeting, building tenant Alex Gorchkov, who has lived in the building for 19 years, told The Suburban tenants are "strongly opposed to the project because it is unnecessary for the maintenance of the building and is threatening peace and the affordability of our homes. Some of us have been here for more than 40 years.
"If the project goes forward, I who live on top might have to move out and lose my affordable rent for good. Others will be living in the hell of noise, debris and uncertainty."
Other tenants expressed similar concerns.
Councillor Dida Berku pointed out that while the rezoning issue for the city involves an increase in the density of the building and more units, which she favours in terms of the availability of more rentals, "as far as tenants' rights are concerned, it's a separate and very important issue, but it's separate from the zoning change.
"The issue of protecting tenants' rights has to do with when and if the landlord starts renovating the building.... that's going to have to go the Rental Board, there's no question about it."
