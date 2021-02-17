CSL bans electric scooter use in local parks

Côte St. Luc council unanimously passed a resolution banning the use of electric scooters in local parks and the dangerous use in those locales of other modes of transport as well, following up on a draft bylaw tabled last December.
The motion was proposed by Councillor Mike Cohen, who wrote on his mikecohen.ca blog that he did so in light of incidents at Rembrandt Park last summer.
"Last June, some parents presented a petition to me out of concern over the dangers of reckless scooter drivers at Rembrandt Park," Cohen wrote. "I took the matter to City Hall, where our senior legal official Jonathan Shecter and Director of Public Safety Philip Chateauvert examined the request and began the process of banning such scooters at any parks. In fact, the by-law adopted at our Monday, February 8 Council meeting goes much further."
Cohen added that "it is now law in CSL that scooter-style electric bicycles are included in the list of vehicles prohibited by Section 5.7 of the Nuisance By-law (2470), primarily because of the danger related to the considerable speed they can reach (+30km/h). The speed and weight of this type of bike significantly increases the risk of serious injury.
"Our second piece of legislation is to include a section prohibiting driving and/or reckless or dangerous use or use that puts the safety of others at risk, regardless of the type of vehicle. This section now covers all means of transportation, whether electric or not. We believe that no one should be allowed to use a skateboard, bicycle or any other means of transportation in ways that put the safety of other users of the park at risk."
