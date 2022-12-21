Côte St. Luc council authorized at its December council meeting the installation of security boulders at Congregation Beth Chabad at the easternmost section of Kildare Road.
Councillor Mike Cohen, who moved the resolution, explained that Federation CJA is "currently implementing security measures at the City of Côte St. Luc synagogues as part of an altruistic mission to protect its residents from antisemitic hate crimes.
"As part of these security measures, Federation CJA installed security boulders at a lot, which is city property and is adjacent to Beth Chabad. The congregation doesn't oppose the installation of the boulders due to community safety considerations. No formal encroachment agreement is deemed necessary by the city at this point, considering CJA's altruistic mission that the city wishes to encourage."
Council approved the resolution.
"They are serving a purpose and this is something that's being done community-wide and when you have the security from CJA, it is good. We see what's going on all over the world and so any effort that is made to make our buildings and religious institutions more safe, I think we need to stand by it."
Mayor Mitchell Brownstein agreed.
"We as a city have reached out to Federation CJA to discuss further their suggestions and efforts to ensure the protection of all schools, religious institutions and any other areas they deem important to protect. We want to do it in the best way possible."
